Swedish Billionaire Makes Money Even in Bear Crypto Market

By Cheddar
 4 days ago

Can investors trade successfully amid this prolonged crypto winter? Swedish crypto billionaire Carl “The Moon” Runefelt says they can, by using his technical approach. “You can actually make money even if Bitcoin is going down if you're short a bearish pattern where the price breaks down. So, this is something that I like to do,” he said. “There are always positions that can be made even in a bear market where you can short and actually make money as the Bitcoin price or Ethereum price or any other cryptocurrency is going down — but of course this applies to any industry and is not something that is just for crypto. I've made a few successful trades but I've also made a few losing trades.” Investors are listening to Runefelt’s advice on YouTube and Twitter. “I don't tell people what to do, but I tell people what I do, and that's what people appreciate.”

Cheddar News

Cheddar News

