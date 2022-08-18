ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Arrest Made In Connex Credit Union Robbery

By Staff
New Haven Independent
 4 days ago
Hamden Police have arrested a woman for allegedly robbing Connex Credit Union on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden.

Officers responded to reports of a robbery at the bank’s 2100 Dixwell Ave. branch location on Wednesday around 12:45 p.m. According to a Thursday press release from the police department, the suspect entered the credit union and passed a note to the bank teller demanding money. No weapons were displayed, and nobody was injured.

The Hamden Police Department’s crime unit identified a 36-year old Hamden woman as a suspect soon after the robbery, and arrested her that evening.

The arrestee was held on a $20,000 bond and charged with robbery in the third degree and larceny in the second degree.

Hamden, CT
Union, CT
Hamden, CT
Connecticut Crime & Safety
#Robbery#Hamden Police#Connex Credit Union#Dixwell Avenue
New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That's what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

