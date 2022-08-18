Pols place bet ahead of Massapequa, Honolulu Little League World Series matchup

Excitement is building on Long Island as Massapequa Coast prepares for game one of the team's quest to win the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman is confident these stars of tomorrow will get far in the tournament.

In fact, he's betting on it, beginning with the team's game Friday night against Honolulu.

"Rick Blangiardi, mayor of Honolulu, and I have a wager now," Blakeman said. "I am betting him Pappalardo's Pizza versus his macadamia nuts, that our team, Massapequa Coast, is going to win."

Massapequa Coast is the first team from Long Island to make it this far in decades, besting Toms River East 4-0 behind a Joey Lionetti no-hitter to advance to the storied tournament.

You can watch them Friday night at 7 p.m. on ESPN, owned by the same parent company as WABC.

Sports anchor Sam Ryan will be in Williamsport covering the team.

