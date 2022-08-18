ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KPAX

Quartz Fire closes Glacier National Park trails

By Sean Wells
KPAX
KPAX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02tmEC_0hMXhTGv00

WEST GLACIER - A wildfire has burned over 150 acres in Glacier National Park.

The Quartz Fire — which was first reported Sunday — is burning in steep terrain west of the Continental Divide below Vulture Peak. Glacier National Park Public Information Officer Gina Kerzman says the fire was started by lightning.

The fire is not moving to the east; however, smoke can be seen from both sides of the Divide. Fire managers have requested additional resources, especially to help protect the historic Quartz Lake Patrol Cabin.

MTN News

Kerzman says Quartz Lake and the lower Quartz Lake Wilderness Campground, Quartz Lake Loop Trail and Quartz Creek Trail are all closed due to the wildfire.

“We’re expecting some east winds for the next two days and we will expect the fire to remain active, and crews will be using helicopters to land supplies and also for observations so there will be aircraft activity in the area.”

Kerzman says fire crews are closely observing the fire with no suppressive action at this time. Four firefighters are working structure protection on the historic Quartz Lake Patrol Cabin.

Comments / 0

Related
yourbigsky.com

DEVELOPING: Heavy smoke billowing from massive barn fire

Update Monday, August 22 3:15pm: 822 Rock Moss drive. Fire crews continuing to fight a huge barn fire in Lockwood. According to Yellowstone County Sherriff Department, there are no injuries, but structure is totaled. No word on cause. Billings firefighters are responding as mutual aid to assist Lockwood Fire with...
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Drought monitor shows worsening conditions across portions of western Montana

Western Montana has seen a dry spell of weather over recent weeks. The precipitation deficits are piling up across west-central and southwest Montana, as many areas are 2 to almost 4 1/2 inches below where we should be for this time of the year. Northwest Montana is faring better with precipitation slightly above average through Aug. 22.
KPAX

Weasel Fire update: August 21

The Weasel Fire began on the Kootenai National Forest 14 miles northeast of Eureka, not far from the Canadian border.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Quartz Fire#Quartz Lake Patrol Cabin#Quartz Lake Loop Trail
yourbigsky.com

Montana Wildfire update for August 22

The Weasel fire near Eureka, Montana, is up to 2,000 acres as of Sunday morning and 20% contained. According to Inciweb, the fire is showing moderate low behavior and is expected to be contained by the end of September. The Quartz Fire in Glacier National Park has burned through roughly...
Post Register

Jerry Painter goes pedaling across Montana

Bicycle touring through western Montana and Glacier National Park is world-class. Here are a few photos from Painter’s bike tour that is still ongoing into North Dakota. A quick tally so far: 4 bears seen (1 grizzly), dozens of deer and other critters and a zillion tourists who always ask “So where are you going to?” Going-to-the-sun Road is a must do (bikers don’t need a reservation — just a lot of will power). Painter will update with more juicy details in a future column. The photos include scenes from the Going-to-the-Sun Road, Lake McDonald in the national park, and the Rainbow Dam on the Missouri River at Great Falls, Montana.
OutThere Colorado

[PHOTOS] Late-summer snowfall recorded atop Colorado peak

Let it snow! A light blanket of snow was seen accumulating on top of Pikes Peak on Sunday afternoon, by the City of Colorado Springs' Pikes Peak cameras. According to Mountain-Forecast.com, snowfall could continue through the night and into Monday afternoon. The photos below show the wintry scene playing out atop America's mountain: Reports of snow falling at mountain elevations in August is not necessarily abnormal in Colorado. In fact, widespread snowfall has been forecasted for several Colorado mountains this weekend including Mount of the Holy Cross, La Plata Peak, Mount Princeton, Mount Wilson, and Crestone Peak. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
MIX 106

Idaho Fisherman Reels In Rare Species In Record Breaking Catch

Even the most skilled fishermen know that the sport can be a guessing game. You could spend all day on the water and strike out, and then the next day, in the same spot, in the same conditions you could break a record. You never want to give up. Take...
KOOL 96.5

This Twin Falls ID Red Flag Likely Means Your Home Is Being Cased

With roughly one month of summer left in the year, many Idahoans still have vacations or weekend getaways planned. A new survey pinpoints the number one thing to watch for in your Twin Falls neighborhood that could mean your home is being cased by criminals. Having just returned from a...
930 AM KMPT

New Ground Fire Retardant Helps Prevent Fires in Montana

With the Elmo Fire near Polson winding down, we were contacted by a company called Perimeter Global Fire Safety Solutions that not only provides the bright red fire retardant dropped from the air, but has also developed a new residential use fire retardant that can act as a tool for fire prevention.
AM 1450 KMMS

When It Comes To Small Towns, Which One Is The Best In Montana?

You know the type of place I'm talking about, a place where everyone knows everyone and you get to hear the latest gossip at the beauty or barbershop. A town where the hardware store is the place to be on a Saturday, and the waitresses at the local diner know your favorite flavor of pie.
celebsbar.com

Shocking Development In Missing Hiker Case After 8 Years!

A missing persons case just went from cold to hot… but is the new evidence that was found two states away actually encouraging?. Or even scarier? David Alford was last seen in Idaho back in 2014. He was headed out on a hike, says his big sister, Analee Reseigh — who was the last known person to see him before he vanished.
opb.org

Feds cut water off to Klamath farmers for remainder of season

Federal officials announced on Thursday that water will be cut off to farmers in the Klamath Basin for the rest of the irrigation season. The announcement from the federal Bureau of Reclamation was addressed to three irrigation districts in the farming communities along the Oregon-California border. It marks the end of available water that can be diverted from Upper Klamath Lake, the large body of water that feeds farms and several National Wildlife Refuges along the state line.
KPAX

KPAX

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy