What's the only thing better than one celebrity? Two! From Brangelina's (Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie) devastating breakup in 2016 to Bennifer (Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez) finally tying the knot in 2022, we love to follow a celebrity couple's journey. While some celebrities find their other half at the height of their careers, others find the spotlight together, like HGTV's Chip and Joanna Gaines. The couple is famous for their house flips and keen eye for interior design: Joanna is the designer extraordinaire, and her husband Chip helps her visions come to life with his craftsmanship and entrepreneurial spirit (via Magnolia).

11 DAYS AGO