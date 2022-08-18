ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Who is Virginia Tech DL Norell Pollard?

Recently, Virginia Tech announced its captains for the 2022 football season. Seven Hokies were given the captain designation including senior defensive lineman Norell Pollard. Pollard, a Florida native, has played in 37 games for Virginia Tech after signing with the Hokies in 2019. Who is Virginia Tech defensive lineman Norell...
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

247Sports

46K+
Followers
363K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy