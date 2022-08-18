Missing Kingman woman found dead in Mesa

A missing Kingman woman was found dead inside a vehicle in Mesa Wednesday.

Mesa police say they got a call Wednesday from 71-year-old Brenda Marshall's daughter saying she had found her mother's vehicle in a parking lot near Recker Road and Main Street.

When officers arrived, they found Marshall deceased inside the vehicle.

Police say it's possible the vehicle had been at the location since Monday.

From the original release from Kingman police, they say Marshall left the Kingman area on August 10, and it was then believed she was heading for the Phoenix area.

A cause of death has not been released, and police have not said if they believe foul play was involved or not.