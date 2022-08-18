ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut Mirror

Rural CT coalition opposes Catholic hospital takeover of Day Kimball

By Erica E. Phillips
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SnEih_0hMXghDM00

A coalition of northeast Connecticut residents is calling on state officials to deny a Catholic health system’s proposal to acquire Day Kimball Hospital in rural Putnam, citing potential restrictions the new owner could place on reproductive health and emergency contraception, as well as gender-affirming, end-of-life and other care.

The group, Save Day Kimball Hospital , gathered momentum this summer after the hospital filed an application with the state in April — known as a “certificate of need” — seeking the Office of Health Strategy’s approval to transfer ownership to Massachusetts-based Covenant Health. OHS responded in late May, asking for additional information , and Day Kimball provided responses in late July .

But coalition members say the proposed deal, and the state’s response, have proceeded with “little to no community input.”

The group has held meetings, sent letters to state officials and protested outside the hospital with signs. They argue that the Catholic church’s Ethical and Religious Directives for Catholic Health Care Services, or ERDs, could eliminate needed services in their rural community, leaving residents with few options.

This week coalition members launched a petition on change.org , gathering signatures of community members who oppose the acquisition. “We do not want religion to replace sound medical practice and a scientific basis for health care decisions,” the petition states.

Under the terms of the proposed deal, Covenant Health would acquire Day Kimball, bringing what they describe as a struggling rural health care system into Covenant’s larger network and absorbing tens of millions of dollars of its debt. Day Kimball is one of the few remaining independent hospitals in the state, and it has performed poorly financially relative to other Connecticut hospitals in recent years.

A spokeswoman from Covenant Health didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Day Kimball CEO Kyle Kramer said the hospital remains “steadfastly committed” to the community and that the planned affiliation with Covenant Health would put Day Kimball on more secure financial footing, allowing it to expand many of its services.

Asked about the community coalition’s opposition to the deal, Kramer said, “Their claim is they want to ‘save Day Kimball Hospital’ — interestingly enough that’s what we’ve been trying to do all along.”

The Office of Health Strategy declined to comment on the case because it is currently under review. A spokeswoman for the office said there will likely be a public hearing before the end of this calendar year, but no date has been set yet.

In the meantime, public comments from members of the Save Day Kimball Hospital group and other interested parties are appearing on the “certificate of need” portal (docket No. 32538).

In one letter, Day Kimball patient Margaret Martin wrote of her concern that many residents of the rural area surrounding the hospital could lose access to the care they need. “I am not averse to the notion of compassionate and ethical care or to the Catholic religion itself,” Martin wrote. “I do object however to the imposition of one
moral code on the health care of an entire population — which this acquisition would create.”

The proposed merger comes amid heightened debate nationwide over access to abortion, contraception and other reproductive health services. As many states — including Connecticut — seek to expand access and provide a safe haven for patients seeking abortions, the ethical and religious directives could restrict Catholic health systems in those same states from providing some of the services legislators are working to protect.

Elizabeth Canning, a teacher in Killingly, took issue with the hospitals’ claims that transportation to other facilities is plentiful in the area. Canning said as a teacher she often waited hours for parents to arrive on the bus to pick up their children. In some cases she offered rides to students so they wouldn’t miss appointments.

“Day Kimball Hospital is a needed facility for many young men and women who live on the lower end of the economic scale. Many of these young people want and need reproductive health care. It is irresponsible for any organization to prohibit reproductive care to those most in need, where there is no easily reachable alternate hospital,” Canning wrote.

Top Catholic health systems, like many large health systems , are becoming dominant providers in their regions, growing through acquisition of smaller, struggling hospitals. Four of the country’s 10 largest health care systems are Catholic, and they control hundreds of acute care hospitals , urgent care clinics, physician practice groups and other facilities.

In Connecticut, Trinity Health — the nation’s sixth-largest system, according to a recent report — operates Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford, Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford and Saint Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury, among other facilities.

State Attorney General William Tong said in an emailed statement that his office is monitoring the proceedings “and will submit formal comments as part of the Office of Health Strategy certificate of need process.”

Tong added: “Day Kimball services a rural community with limited hospital choice, and we need to ensure that any new ownership can provide a full range of care — including reproductive health care, family planning, gender affirming care, and end of life care.”

Comments / 1

Related
FOX 61

Connecticut school districts struggle with staffing shortages

CONNECTICUT, USA — With a new school year right around the corner, Connecticut school districts still struggle to fill several teacher positions and other staff openings. “There is a wide variation in terms of staffing," said Patrice McCarthy, Executive Director of the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education. "Districts are in some cases still trying to fill vacancies and we know we have a significant number of shortage areas, so districts have been very active in building a pipeline so they have a more diverse population of educators available in our schools,”
connecticuthistory.org

The Connecticut Houses that Ended Up in Massachusetts

In the 1930s, the Wells Historical Museum—founded by Albert B. Wells, along with his brothers Channing M. and J. Cheney Wells—purchased a farm in Sturbridge, Massachusetts to create a living village museum for Wells’ antiques collection. The museum initially named the attraction Quinebaug Village and began searching for historic buildings to move to the farm to build a pseudo-19th century New England-style town. Between 1938 and 1964, the museum physically moved at least five buildings from around Connecticut to complete “Old Sturbridge Village.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Care Hospitals#The Hospitals#Catholic Health#Catholic Church#Medical Services#General Health#Rural Ct#Save Day Kimball Hospital#Covenant Health#Ohs
FOX 61

Connecticut schools pivoting as USDA waivers for free lunch expire

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Throughout the pandemic, all schools in the country had the option to use USDA waivers to serve free breakfast and lunch to students under 18. However, those waivers expired June 30, and now many schools are trying to problem solve since their families have been relying on those free meals for two years.
NBC Connecticut

Face the Facts: Who Qualifies for the State's New $70 Million Career Training Program?

There's a new $70 million career training program in Connecticut. Rep. Joe Courtney (D-2nd District) joins Mike Hydeck to explain who qualifies for the program and how the grant money will be awarded. Mike Hydeck: About 67,000 people are unemployed in Connecticut right now. And there are 100,000 job openings....
NBC Connecticut

Face the Facts: Addressing the Teacher Shortage in Conn.

The state is facing a shortage of qualified teachers as we head into the new school year. President of the Connecticut Education Association Kate Dias joins Mike Hydeck to give an update on how districts are working to resolve the problem. Mike Hydeck: Hartford is offering $5,000 bonuses and other...
branfordseven.com

Biggest sources of immigrants to Connecticut

Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Connecticut from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: Looking at 'The Boulevard Three'

A week or so ago while driving on Memorial Boulevard, I saw three fellows walking and talking, and during this time split for a moment as each picked up a piece of litter or two, or three or more along the way. Seeing this, I stopped in the lot nearby where they were and called them over to my car.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Bob Stefanowski parts ways with senior advisor

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Bob Stefanowski announced the departure of Senior Advisor Liz Kurantowicz due to strategic differences on Saturday, according to a statement from the campaign. “We’re incredibly grateful for Liz’s work to help us set our state on a new path,” Stefanowski said in a statement. “Her talent and insights will be […]
NewsTimes

CT's best Thai restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine

The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
trumbulltimes.com

Duchess, Connecticut's own fast food chain, has been a family affair since 1956

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. One day back in 1971, 16-year-old Edward Koleszar got a call from his brother, a short-order cook at the Duchess restaurant on Post Road in Fairfield. They were short handed and needed help, pronto. He showed up that day,...
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: A look at the last time an incumbent governor was defeated

(WTNH) – This year, Connecticut has a gubernatorial election, which will be a rematch of 2018. Bob Stefanowski is taking on the incumbent, Ned Lamont. History says it’s hard to defeat an incumbent governor in Connecticut. In fact, the last time a sitting governor was voted out of office was in 1954, almost 70 years ago.
WTNH

Puerto Rican Parade rocks downtown Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Thousands of marchers and colorful floats took over the streets of downtown Hartford for the Puerto Rican Parade on Sunday. First responders kicked things off with Puerto Rican pride at Bushnell Park, with off-the-chart energy. With music that made you want to dance and Puerto Rican flags as far as the […]
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut

- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
Connecticut Mirror

Connecticut Mirror

Hartford, CT
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
851K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.

 http://ctmirror.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy