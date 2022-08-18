Amy Ryan Joins Colin Farrell & Kirby Howell-Baptiste In Apple Series ‘Sugar’

EXCLUSIVE: Amy Ryan is set as a lead opposite Colin Farrell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste in the Apple TV + series Sugar .

Details regarding the plot and characters remain under wraps, but Deadline hears it’s an L.A.-set contemporary take on the private detective story.

Hailing from Apple Studios, the genre-bending series is created by Mark Protosevich ( Thor, I Am Legend) . Oscar nominee Fernando Meirelles directs and executive produces alongside Oscar and Emmy nominee Simon Kinberg, Audrey Chon, Scott Greenberg and Chip Vucelich.

Ryan, an Oscar nominee for Gone Baby Gone, is a series regular alongside Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez in Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building . On the film side, Ryan was most recently seen in Worth and Lost Girls, and she’ll next be seen in Ari Aster’s anticipated film Disappointment Boulevard. Ryan is repped by Gersh and attorney Dave Feldman at Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver & Thompson.