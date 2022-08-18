ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Fungies!’ Creator Slams HBO Max For Pulling Jennifer Coolidge-Voiced Animated Series

By Peter White
 4 days ago
Stephen P. Neary , creator of animated series The Fungies!, has slammed HBO Max for pulling his Jennifer Coolidge -voiced show from the service.

The Fungies! is among 30 titles that are set to be removed from the streamer as Warner Bros. Discovery continues its cost-cutting measures and ahead of the merger of the HBO Max and Discovery+ services next year.

Neary took aim for a lack of promotion for his “fever dream of a show” and also highlighted the fact that he and his team worked hard through the pandemic to ensure that it could air.

Neary, who has also worked on Cartoon Network’s Clarence and as a story artist on animated feature films including Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs and Rio , said on Twitter: “Last night during a figure drawing class I found out that The Fungies! was getting pulled from HBO Max this week. I’m heartbroken but I want to take this opportunity to thank all the amazing artists and production folks for their hard work on this sincere, fever dream of a show.”

The Fungies! ran for three seasons and 80 episodes, launching in August 2020, with the third and final season premiering in December 2021. The show is set in a prehistoric and mythological metropolis of Fungietown in a strange world inhabited by some fungi-looking creatures and occasional dinosaurs. The series follows the adventures of Seth, one of the town’s young mushroom inhabitants, whose love for scientific adventures often ends with him stirring trouble with the local inhabitants and learning to understand others.

HBO/HBO Max Layoffs Hit Max Reality, Acquisitions, Casting & Int’l; Scripted Operation Gets Restructured

“We worked so hard through the pandemic, and I hoped that diligence would be rewarded with support from the network,” Neary continued. “[I] was promised the show would air on Cartoon Network, which would drive views to HBO Max, but soon after launch, the show was pulled from the air without notice. There was little to no promotion. Although I was graciously asked to speak on a mushroom podcast, a company representative monitored the taping so that I wouldn’t give away any ‘spoilers’ to the show.”

He added that the fact that “more well-known shows” are also being pulled makes it clear that these are “uninformed, money-driven decisions.”

“My heart goes out to the other shows affected, and the beautiful work getting canceled before even airing. I’m going to keep making stuff! Even if it’s just for me. It’s what I’ve always done, since I was very very little. Thanks everyone,” he continued.

The cast included Harry Teitelman as Seth as well as Zaela Rae, Justin Mitchell, Niki Yang, Grace Kaufman, Sam Richardson, Edi Patterson, Tama Brutsche, Terry Gross, Mary Faber, June Squibb, Chris Diamantopoulos, Eric Edelstein and Coolidge, who voiced the character of Dr. Nancy.

It was produced by Cartoon Network Studios.

Neary is the latest animator to take to social media to criticize the decision to pull the shows. On Wednesday, Summer Camp Island creator Julia Pott, similarly, shared her disappointment, saying that HBO Max was pulling the episodes “like we were nothing”.

Comments / 0

Ioane ‘John’ King Dies: Costar Of ‘Spartacus’ TV Series On Starz Was 49

Ioane ‘John’ King, one of the prominent cast members of the Starz drama Spartacus, has died at age 49 of adenocarcinoma cancer, which spread to his pancreas and other organs. He announced his condition in January. No information on where he died was available. The New Zealand actor played gladiator “Rhaskos” in the series. Manu Bennett, who played Crixus in the show, paid tribute to his co-star on Instagram. “On Spartacus, John was hired as an extra. But with a powerful presence & ever positive attitude amongst the cast & crew, won himself the speaking role of Rhaskos. I remember John most fondly for his...
Idris Elba On Daughter Not Speaking To Him For Weeks After Not Getting Role In ‘Beast’ Movie

Idris Elba is sharing the tense environment he lived through after his daughter Isan didn’t land a role in his latest movie Beast for lack of chemistry on camera. “Interestingly enough, my daughter auditioned for this role,” Elba said during an appearance on The Breakfast Club. “She wants to be an actress and she auditioned and it came down to chemistry in the end. The relationship in the film and the relationship between my daughter was, the chemistry wasn’t right for film, weirdly enough.” ‘Beast’ Review: Idris Elba Battles Rogue Lion Out For Revenge In Exciting But Familiar Man-Vs.-Animal Thriller After not getting the...
‘The Morning Show’: Julianna Margulies Returning For Season 3

Julianna Margulies is set to return for Season 3 of Apple TV+’s The Morning Show in the role of UBA news anchor Laura Peterson. Production on the new season is currently underway. Emmy Award winner Margulies’ return follows the recent casting of Mad Men star Jon Hamm, who will portray Paul Marks, a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Billy Crudup’s Cory Ellison, Jennifer Aniston’s Alex Levy and Reese Witherspoon’s Bradley Jackson into his powerful orbit. The Morning Show follows the professional and personal lives of employees of media conglomerate UBA, specifically, its morning show hosts Alex and Bradley,...
