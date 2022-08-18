Ron DeSantis & Kari Lake Get Drag Makeovers As ‘The Daily Show’ Brings In ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star To Help

Here’s a crossover for fans of The Daily Show and RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The Comedy Central series and the VH1 show, which was just renewed for season 15, are coming together to drag the Republican party over its recent comments on, well, drag.

The Daily Show correspondent Dulcé Sloan and RuPaul star Kerri Colby, who appeared on season 14, are helping the likes of Florida governor Ron DeSantis, Kari Lake, who is running to become Arizona governor, and Michigan Republican Beau LaFave to find their inner drag queens.

It comes after DeSantis filed a complaint against a Miami restaurant for letting children into a drag brunch event. Lake, meanwhile, has attacked drag queens during campaigning, despite previously partying with drag queen Richard Stevens, otherwise known as Barbra Seville, who was dressed as Marilyn Monroe at the time. Beau LaFave recently announced a new bill that would empower parents to sue public schools that expose their children to drag shows.

“Recently conservatives have acted like drag is some brand new thing that liberals dreamed up to turn your kids into glitter,” Sloan said.

Sloan joked that DeSantis looked like what would happen if a grown-up Pinocchio joined QAnon, while Colby added that he looks like he’s doing “Tucker Carlson cosplay” before giving him a makeover.

“Ron DeSantis threw his hat in the drag hating game when he said he wanted to revoke the liquor license of a restaurant that allowed kids into drag brunch. I’m surprised he has so much to say for a man with no lips at all,” she said.

On LaFave, Colby said, “I can’t believe someone with a natural drag queen name hates drag queens so much. Beau LaFave sounds like a sexy armoire that lives in a beast’s castle.”

Watch the clip below.