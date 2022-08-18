ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neon Takes Laura Poitras Documentary ‘All The Beauty And The Bloodshed’

By Anthony D'Alessandro
 4 days ago
Neon has acquired rights to the Participant Laura Poitras docu All the Beauty and the Bloodshed , which will hit theaters this fall followed by an ancillary and digital release.

The pic, which is receiving its world premiere at Venice, is the Centerpiece selection at the 60th New York Film Festival and also is playing TIFF , reps Neon’s third collaboration with Oscar-winning Poitras. Neon founder/CEO Tom Quinn released Poitras’ Academy Award-winning Citizenfour, which also was produced by Participant.

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed follows internationally renowned artist and activist Nan Goldin, told through her slideshows, intimate interviews, groundbreaking photography and rare footage of her fight to hold the Sackler family accountable for the opioid crisis. The film interweaves Goldin’s past and present, the deeply personal and urgently political, from PAIN.’s actions at renowned art institutions to Goldin’s photography of her friends and peers through her epic The Ballad of Sexual Dependency and her legendary NEA-censored 1989 AIDS exhibition Witnesses: Against Our Vanishing.

“Nan’s art and vision has inspired my work for years, and has influenced generations of filmmakers,” Poitras said. “When we began working together, it was essential to us that the film see a theatrical release. There are no better partners than Neon and Participant, and I am honored to collaborate with them on this film.”

The theatrical release of All the Beauty and the Bloodshed will coincide with This Will Not End Well a retrospective of Goldin’s work opening in October at Moderna Museet, Stockholm, which is scheduled to embark on an international tour of museums that includes the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam (August 31, 2023–January 28, 2024), the Neue Nationalgalerie in Berlin (October 2024–March 2025) and Pirelli HangarBicocca in Milan (March–July 2025).

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed EPs are Participant’s Jeff Skoll and Diane Weyermann; Clare Carter; Alex Kwartler; and Hayley Theisen. Producers are Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Goldin, Yoni Golijov and Poitras.

Participant’s Liesl Copland, EVP Content & Platform Strategy, and Adam Macy, Senior Counsel, Business & Legal Affairs, negotiated the deal with Jason Wald of Neon. Copland and Rob Williams, VP Content Sales, and Submarine’s Josh Braun handled the film’s domestic sales.

