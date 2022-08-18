Read full article on original website
Related
3 midseason Brian Cashman decisions that have killed the 2022 Yankees
When A-Rod’s calling you out, then that’s when it’s obvious you’ve screwed up big time. New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, step on down! Here’s how you’ve contributed to killing the 2022 roster, which is now performing like one of the worst in the league.
theScore
Sky keep season alive with WNBA-record 38-point thrashing of Liberty
CHICAGO (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 20 points and Courtney Vandersloot added 16 to help Chicago to a record rout of New York 100-62, tying the first-round WNBA playoffs series on Saturday and forcing a decisive Game 3. The teams will play on Tuesday in New York with a...
How Little League players motivated Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts
Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts had an eventful trip to play in the Little League Classic. The Boston Red Sox had the opportunity to participate in this year’s Major League Baseball Little League Classic, an event that’s been held annually since 2017 in Williamsport, PA. While the game ended on a sour note when the bullpen crumbled late against the Baltimore Orioles, the experience was a positive one for players who got the chance to perform in front of Little League players who look up to them.
Knicks adding new courtside season tickets for $3K apiece
The New York Knicks have some of the most expensive game tickets in the league, and they’re about to get even less affordable. The New York Knicks have some of the most expensive game tickets in the league, with the cheapest seats typically starting over $100. Team owner James Dolan is planning for a new section of ultra-premium courtside seats that are expected to sell for as much as $3K per ticket, according to the New York Post.
FanSided
276K+
Followers
523K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0