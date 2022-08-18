ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
KOCO

Sky 5 captured the moments when officers took suspect into custody after allegedly shooting 2 deputies

OKLAHOMA CITY — Sky 5 captured the moments when law enforcement took a suspect into custody after allegedly shooting two deputies. Around 1:15 p.m. Monday, a suspect opened fire on Oklahoma County deputies serving an eviction notice at a home in the 2200 block of Southwest 78th Street. Police said the suspect hit two deputies before driving off in a pickup truck towing a boat.
okcfox.com

Police identify Benjamin Plank as suspect in fatal shooting of deputy Bobby Swartz

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - — The suspect accused of fatally shooting Oklahoma County deputy Bobby Swartz is 35-year-old Benjamin Plank, police confirmed Tuesday. Plank has been arrested on several complaints, including first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill, assault and battery with a deadly weapon and use of vehicle in the discharge of a weapon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Oklahoma#Fentanyl#Dea#Counterfeit#Violent Crime#Okcpd
okcfox.com

Oklahoma County Sheriff's deputy killed, another injured in Monday shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot and killed and a second deputy wounded while the two were serving eviction papers at a home on the southwest side of Oklahoma City, authorities said. Both deputies were transported to the University of Oklahoma Medical...
okcfox.com

OKCPD: Man arrested following fatal shooting in SW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Police have released more information following a fatal shooting on Sunday. Early Sunday morning, Oklahoma City police were called to the 2400 block of S. Brookline in relation to a shooting. The caller, identified as 42-year-old Tony Ivers, told dispatchers that a person was trying...
News On 6

Suspect Identified In Connection With SW OKC Homicide

Oklahoma City police said it has identified a suspect in connection with a homicide over the weekend. Authorities said they received a call to a shooting around 5 a.m. Sunday near South May Avenue and Southwest 25th Street from a man named Tony Ivers. Ivers told police that a person...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Cleveland County crash leaves six injured, 'possible illness' to blame

MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — A "possible illness" is being blamed for a crash that left six injured in Cleveland County on Sunday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened at 7:20 p.m. on I-35 northbound at South 4th Street in Moore. Deputies said a GMC Acadia driven by 29-year-old...
okcfox.com

Blaine County Sheriff's Office seizes over 150 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Blaine County Sheriff's Office seized over 150 pounds of marijuana from a U-Haul truck during a traffic stop on Monday. A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a U-Haul box truck early Monday that was traveling from Los Angeles to Pennsylvania. During the traffic stop, several indications led the deputy to believe there was criminal activity going on.
BLAINE COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Man shot and killed in southwest Oklahoma City, police investigating

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a homicide in southwest Oklahoma City on Sunday morning that left one man dead. Officials say officers responded to call after shot were fired near Southwest 24th Street and Brookline Avenue. Reports say one man was found dead at the scene with a...
KFOR

Alleged Letter from murder suspect sent to KFOR

The Oklahoma woman charged with murder in the death of her 3-year-old granddaughter has allegedly sent a handwritten letter and proposal to KFOR asking for money and materials in exchange for an exclusive interview about her story.
KFOR

One killed after shots fired in Southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was shot and killed following an altercation near SW 24th St. and Brookline Avenue early on Sunday morning. OKCPD arrived on scene around 5 a.m. after shots were fired in the area. Officers discovered that one person was killed in the dispute, with no other injuries reported. The scene […]
blackchronicle.com

Three injured in Oklahoma City drive-by shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are searching for the person responsible for a drive-by shooting that injured three people in Oklahoma City. Around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma City police were called to a Family Dollar store near N.E. 10th and I-35 after a shooting victim ran to the store for help.
okcfox.com

2 killed, 1 injured in fiery head-on crash in Grady County

GRADY COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fiery head-on crash on Friday that left two people dead near Tuttle. Officials say three vehicles were involved in a collision on SH-4, south of East Rock Creek Road. 36-year-old Derek Thomas of Moore was northbound on State Highway 4 when...
1600kush.com

Perkins man gets 5-year prison term for stabbing

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 45-year-old man, who listed his address as a Perkins post office box, has pleaded guilty to repeatedly stabbing a man inside a Stillwater apartment, pushing a woman against a brick wall, and grabbing her cell phone while she was trying to call 911. For the...
KOCO

FBI searches for woman accused of robbing Shawnee bank

SHAWNEE, Okla. — The FBI is searching for a woman they say was behind a bank robbery Thursday in Shawnee. Around 2 p.m., the woman went into the MidFirst Bank on Harrison Street with a note demanding money from the teller. Authorities describe the suspect as a white woman...

Comments / 0

Community Policy