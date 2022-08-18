Read full article on original website
Two Oklahoma Deputies shot serving eviction papers; One has now died of injuries
UPDATE: “One deputy has lost their life, and the other is currently fighting to survive. Our hearts are heavy for these deputies’ families, loved ones and all Oklahoma LEOs who feel the impact of this attack. The Oklahoma County deputy that was killed has been identified as Sgt. Bobby Swartz. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts...
KOCO
'Praying for them': Oklahoma County sheriff gets emotional while giving latest after 2 deputies shot
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III got emotional while talking about a shooting that sent two deputies to a hospital Monday afternoon in Oklahoma City. Around 1:30 p.m., deputies were serving papers at a home on Southwest 78th Street near Pennsylvania Avenue. Johnson said the deputies...
KOCO
Sky 5 captured the moments when officers took suspect into custody after allegedly shooting 2 deputies
OKLAHOMA CITY — Sky 5 captured the moments when law enforcement took a suspect into custody after allegedly shooting two deputies. Around 1:15 p.m. Monday, a suspect opened fire on Oklahoma County deputies serving an eviction notice at a home in the 2200 block of Southwest 78th Street. Police said the suspect hit two deputies before driving off in a pickup truck towing a boat.
okcfox.com
Police identify Benjamin Plank as suspect in fatal shooting of deputy Bobby Swartz
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - — The suspect accused of fatally shooting Oklahoma County deputy Bobby Swartz is 35-year-old Benjamin Plank, police confirmed Tuesday. Plank has been arrested on several complaints, including first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill, assault and battery with a deadly weapon and use of vehicle in the discharge of a weapon.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma County Sheriff's deputy killed, another injured in Monday shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot and killed and a second deputy wounded while the two were serving eviction papers at a home on the southwest side of Oklahoma City, authorities said. Both deputies were transported to the University of Oklahoma Medical...
okcfox.com
OKCPD: Man arrested following fatal shooting in SW Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Police have released more information following a fatal shooting on Sunday. Early Sunday morning, Oklahoma City police were called to the 2400 block of S. Brookline in relation to a shooting. The caller, identified as 42-year-old Tony Ivers, told dispatchers that a person was trying...
News On 6
Suspect Identified In Connection With SW OKC Homicide
Oklahoma City police said it has identified a suspect in connection with a homicide over the weekend. Authorities said they received a call to a shooting around 5 a.m. Sunday near South May Avenue and Southwest 25th Street from a man named Tony Ivers. Ivers told police that a person...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma County Sheriff's deputy killed in SW OKC shooting identified
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office has identified the deputy killed in the line of duty on Monday. OCSO says Sergeant Bobby Swartz was serving lock-out paperwork at a home in southwest Oklahoma City when an unnamed suspect opened fire and shot Sgt. Swartz. A second deputy,...
okcfox.com
Cleveland County crash leaves six injured, 'possible illness' to blame
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — A "possible illness" is being blamed for a crash that left six injured in Cleveland County on Sunday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened at 7:20 p.m. on I-35 northbound at South 4th Street in Moore. Deputies said a GMC Acadia driven by 29-year-old...
Oklahoma City Couple Charged In Child’s Fentanyl Overdose Death
An Oklahoma City couple is facing second-degree murder charges following their son's fentanyl overdose. New information shows that the 6-year-old boy could have been dead hours before he was brought to the emergency room. According to an affidavit, Harold Belton told police his son complained of stomach pains before bed...
okcfox.com
Blaine County Sheriff's Office seizes over 150 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Blaine County Sheriff's Office seized over 150 pounds of marijuana from a U-Haul truck during a traffic stop on Monday. A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a U-Haul box truck early Monday that was traveling from Los Angeles to Pennsylvania. During the traffic stop, several indications led the deputy to believe there was criminal activity going on.
okcfox.com
Man shot and killed in southwest Oklahoma City, police investigating
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a homicide in southwest Oklahoma City on Sunday morning that left one man dead. Officials say officers responded to call after shot were fired near Southwest 24th Street and Brookline Avenue. Reports say one man was found dead at the scene with a...
Alleged Letter from murder suspect sent to KFOR
The Oklahoma woman charged with murder in the death of her 3-year-old granddaughter has allegedly sent a handwritten letter and proposal to KFOR asking for money and materials in exchange for an exclusive interview about her story.
One killed after shots fired in Southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was shot and killed following an altercation near SW 24th St. and Brookline Avenue early on Sunday morning. OKCPD arrived on scene around 5 a.m. after shots were fired in the area. Officers discovered that one person was killed in the dispute, with no other injuries reported. The scene […]
5 Arrested After Federal Meth Bust in Oklahoma City, Ardmore
A house fire in Del City uncovered a meth lab and led to a multi-county federal investigation that’s netted five arrests. Del City Fire Chief Brandon Pursell said the department responded to a house fire in the 3100 block of Beachwood Drive in July. “No occupants were there so...
blackchronicle.com
Three injured in Oklahoma City drive-by shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are searching for the person responsible for a drive-by shooting that injured three people in Oklahoma City. Around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma City police were called to a Family Dollar store near N.E. 10th and I-35 after a shooting victim ran to the store for help.
okcfox.com
2 killed, 1 injured in fiery head-on crash in Grady County
GRADY COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fiery head-on crash on Friday that left two people dead near Tuttle. Officials say three vehicles were involved in a collision on SH-4, south of East Rock Creek Road. 36-year-old Derek Thomas of Moore was northbound on State Highway 4 when...
1600kush.com
Perkins man gets 5-year prison term for stabbing
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 45-year-old man, who listed his address as a Perkins post office box, has pleaded guilty to repeatedly stabbing a man inside a Stillwater apartment, pushing a woman against a brick wall, and grabbing her cell phone while she was trying to call 911. For the...
Logan County Man Arrested Following Execution Of Search Warrant
The OSBI, Logan County Sheriff's Office and Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office arrested a man following the execution of a search warrant Friday. David Smith, 64, was arrested on complaints of porssession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possessing a stolen vehicle. Smith is currently being held in the...
KOCO
FBI searches for woman accused of robbing Shawnee bank
SHAWNEE, Okla. — The FBI is searching for a woman they say was behind a bank robbery Thursday in Shawnee. Around 2 p.m., the woman went into the MidFirst Bank on Harrison Street with a note demanding money from the teller. Authorities describe the suspect as a white woman...
