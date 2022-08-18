ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.3 WKFR

Photos of Adorable Animals Hitching Rides in the Kalamazoo Area

Do you think being a delivery driver is boring? You must not have goats on your route. A Kalamazoo mail carrier had a surprise recently while delivering mail. Luckily it wasn't a baaaaaad surprise as this adorable kid hopped into her mail truck. A photo taken by mail carrier Laurie Termeer received love from a herd of people after it was posted on the National Rural Letter Carriers' Association Facebook page.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Newaygo, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Newaygo, MI
Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
MLive

Man, 36, drowns while trying to rescue fiancée’s dog from Michigan river

ALPENA, MI – A man drowned in the Thunder Bay River over the weekend when he attempted to rescue his fiancée’s dogs, authorities said. The 36-year-old man from Lansing waded into the river Sunday near the intersection of Second Avenue and Carter Street, WPBN/WGTU reports. He slipped on wet rocks, fell into the water and did not resurface.
The Ann Arbor News

Oil waste fire draws huge response, closes highway overnight

COMSTOCK PARK, MI — A large industrial fire which drew crews from around Kent County and forced a partial highway closure has left an environmental cleanup in its wake. Waste oil and chemical-laden firefighting water from the blaze at Future Environmental will need to be excavated alongside U.S. 131 near Grand Rapids, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Project#Drain#Clapp Family Mastodon#The Museum S Collections#Museum Of Paleontology
MLive

Two U.S. 131 bridges near Kalamazoo to be demolished, rebuilt in 2023

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Two U.S. 131 bridges will be torn down and rebuilt next year. The north and south U.S. 131 bridges over KL Avenue and Amtrak railroad tracks in Oshtemo Township will be rebuilt, starting in late 2023, Michigan Department of Transportation spokesperson Nick Schirripa said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
Kalamazoo Gazette

USS Gerald R. Ford sailors visiting 3 Michigan cities

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - U.S. Navy sailors assigned to the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) will be spending a few days in Michigan, engaging in various activities in three cities beginning Aug. 31. The 14 sailors will be in Grand Rapids, Albion and Ann Arbor, from Wednesday, Aug. 31...
927thevan.com

Grand Rapids Man Loses Life in Waters Near Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 20, 2022) – A 72-year-old Grand Rapids man lost his life in the waters of a marina off of a Spring Lake motel on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched at 8:24 PM to the Holiday Inn off of Savidge Street on a report of a missing person. “The investigation on scene led deputies to quickly believe that the missing subject had possibly fallen into the water from the dock where his boat was kept,” Westveer said in a department statement. “Members from the Ottawa County Dive Team responded with an underwater robot and were able to locate the man under water.”
The Grand Rapids Press

Police looking for two missing teens in West Michigan

NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI — Police are asking for the public’s help in looking for two teens who went missing this weekend. The Fremont Police Department is investigating a report of two missing runaway teens last seen Saturday, Aug. 20, according to a news release from the police department.
The Grand Rapids Press

Rapid bus system makes route changes after Byron Township axes contract

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Rapid bus system is making changes to a route in southern Kent County after Byron Township eliminated its contract with the transportation provider. Starting Aug. 29, The Rapid’s Route 10 will no longer pick up or drop off riders at 9 stops along Division Avenue between 54th Street and 68th Street. Three stops on 68th Street SE between Clyde Park and Division will also be eliminated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy