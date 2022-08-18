Read full article on original website
Largest deep water port in West Michigan opens
Verplank Family Holding Company cut the ribbon on the facility in Muskegon on Saturday.
Photos of Adorable Animals Hitching Rides in the Kalamazoo Area
Do you think being a delivery driver is boring? You must not have goats on your route. A Kalamazoo mail carrier had a surprise recently while delivering mail. Luckily it wasn't a baaaaaad surprise as this adorable kid hopped into her mail truck. A photo taken by mail carrier Laurie Termeer received love from a herd of people after it was posted on the National Rural Letter Carriers' Association Facebook page.
Fact or fiction: Al Capone's connection to Newaygo County
With a public figure as polarizing as Al Capone, there are bound to be many tales about his life. Like many stories passed down over 100 years, some are true while others are just rumors.
Man, 36, drowns while trying to rescue fiancée’s dog from Michigan river
ALPENA, MI – A man drowned in the Thunder Bay River over the weekend when he attempted to rescue his fiancée’s dogs, authorities said. The 36-year-old man from Lansing waded into the river Sunday near the intersection of Second Avenue and Carter Street, WPBN/WGTU reports. He slipped on wet rocks, fell into the water and did not resurface.
High Beach Hazard at Lake Michigan Sunday evening
Dangerous swimming conditions this evening. A beach hazard statement has been issued for all lake shore counties in West Michigan for Sunday evening.
Oil waste fire draws huge response, closes highway overnight
COMSTOCK PARK, MI — A large industrial fire which drew crews from around Kent County and forced a partial highway closure has left an environmental cleanup in its wake. Waste oil and chemical-laden firefighting water from the blaze at Future Environmental will need to be excavated alongside U.S. 131 near Grand Rapids, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).
Dangerous beach conditions at Lake Michigan
A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued by the National Weather Service for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan, and Van Buren counties through Sunday night
LOOK: West Michigan Concert Venue, Historic Building Up For Sale
Last month we told you that a unique West Michigan music venue would be permanently closing after 11 years in operation. Now the historic building has been listed for sale. Take a tour of the renovated space originally built in 1919 below. Seven Steps Up in Spring Lake is Shutting...
Ms. Michigan crowned Ms. Wheelchair America runner-up
21 powerful and inspiring women competed in west Michigan for the title of Ms. Wheelchair America, with Ms. Michigan being crowned runner-up.
Two U.S. 131 bridges near Kalamazoo to be demolished, rebuilt in 2023
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Two U.S. 131 bridges will be torn down and rebuilt next year. The north and south U.S. 131 bridges over KL Avenue and Amtrak railroad tracks in Oshtemo Township will be rebuilt, starting in late 2023, Michigan Department of Transportation spokesperson Nick Schirripa said.
First Pride Event in Allegan draws crowd to riverfront
Allegan Speak Up, a grassroots organization, hosted the event at the Riverfront Plaza. They said their goal was to create a supportive, inclusive environment.
USS Gerald R. Ford sailors visiting 3 Michigan cities
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - U.S. Navy sailors assigned to the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) will be spending a few days in Michigan, engaging in various activities in three cities beginning Aug. 31. The 14 sailors will be in Grand Rapids, Albion and Ann Arbor, from Wednesday, Aug. 31...
927thevan.com
Grand Rapids Man Loses Life in Waters Near Spring Lake
SPRING LAKE TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 20, 2022) – A 72-year-old Grand Rapids man lost his life in the waters of a marina off of a Spring Lake motel on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched at 8:24 PM to the Holiday Inn off of Savidge Street on a report of a missing person. “The investigation on scene led deputies to quickly believe that the missing subject had possibly fallen into the water from the dock where his boat was kept,” Westveer said in a department statement. “Members from the Ottawa County Dive Team responded with an underwater robot and were able to locate the man under water.”
Police looking for two missing teens in West Michigan
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI — Police are asking for the public’s help in looking for two teens who went missing this weekend. The Fremont Police Department is investigating a report of two missing runaway teens last seen Saturday, Aug. 20, according to a news release from the police department.
Crews battling two house fires rescue cats in Norton Shores
Two homes caught fire in Norton Shores on Monday, firefighters say.
Rapid bus system makes route changes after Byron Township axes contract
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Rapid bus system is making changes to a route in southern Kent County after Byron Township eliminated its contract with the transportation provider. Starting Aug. 29, The Rapid’s Route 10 will no longer pick up or drop off riders at 9 stops along Division Avenue between 54th Street and 68th Street. Three stops on 68th Street SE between Clyde Park and Division will also be eliminated.
Gruesome Northern Michigan Murder – Hunters Chopped Up and Fed to Pigs
Northern Michigan was rocked in 1985 when two hunters went missing and were discovered having been mutilated and fed to hogs. Two men from St. Clair Shores were on their way to their family's hunting cabin across the state in White Cloud. Brian Ognjan and David Tyll, both 27 years...
Kalamazoo Co. Sheriff: Child drowns in private pond
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says a child drowned Sunday afternoon in a private pond in Wakeshma Township.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: A look at recent confirmed cougar sightings in Michigan -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019. Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out...
