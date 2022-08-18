The New York Knicks have some of the most expensive game tickets in the league, and they’re about to get even less affordable. The New York Knicks have some of the most expensive game tickets in the league, with the cheapest seats typically starting over $100. Team owner James Dolan is planning for a new section of ultra-premium courtside seats that are expected to sell for as much as $3K per ticket, according to the New York Post.

