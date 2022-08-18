ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

KPVI Newschannel 6

One person dies, another seriously injured in two-vehicle crash west of Dwight

One person died and another was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash west of Dwight. The crash occurred about 9:15 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Nebraska 15 and 66, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office. The names of those involved are being withheld pending the completion of the investigation.
DWIGHT, NE

