KPVI Newschannel 6
Lincoln man sentenced to 20 years in prison for distributing cocaine, fentanyl
A Lincoln man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for distributing cocaine and fentanyl. Adante Mower, 38, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln. On Aug. 4, prosecutors said, Mower distributed a substance believed to be cocaine to two individuals in a store parking lot in Lincoln. The...
One person dies, another seriously injured in two-vehicle crash west of Dwight
One person died and another was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash west of Dwight. The crash occurred about 9:15 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Nebraska 15 and 66, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office. The names of those involved are being withheld pending the completion of the investigation.
