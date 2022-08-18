Man killed in shooting in food court of Mall at Prince George's
A man was killed in a shooting the food court area of the Mall at Prince George's Thursday afternoon.
Police said the shooting happened around 4 p.m., and the man was pronounced dead inside the mall, located on East-West Highway.
Shortly before 5 p.m., police said it is not an active threat and the scene is secure.
Police said they don't believe it was a random act.
Officers told people to avoid the mall.
Police said the suspected shooters took off and have not been arrested.
