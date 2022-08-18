Are you looking for a fun night out swing dancing on the Oregon Coast? Come to the Bay City Arts Center on Saturday August 27 at 7pm to join the fun! Western swing dancing used to be a sought after pastime that has slowly disappeared. Help us bring it back this weekend at the BCAC! Jesse Cunningham, Garrett Burt, Jenn Huckins (Huck) and the illustrious Keith Brush, you may have heard Western Supply Company tearing it up at the Landmark Saloon with originals and covers in the flavors of honky tonk, vintage country, western swing and rockabilly. Tickets are $20 in advance, or $25 at the door. Doors open at 6:30pm, and the show starts at 7pm.

1 DAY AGO