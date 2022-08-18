Read full article on original website
Nehalem Bay Transportation System Plan Draft is almost complete, get your feedback in now
Oregon’s transportation network is fair to middling with a national ranking 25th for cost effectiveness and condition. We’re a bit higher than average for poor bridge condition and pretty abysmal for fatalities but it’s possible that our fatalities are weather and congestion related. The score for road condition is favorably skewed by the overall good condition of rural and arterial paved roads.
Tuna boats arrive today, August 20 at Port of Garibaldi; Oregon Tuna Classic in Progress this weekend
What we’ve all been waiting for – tuna season is here. Fishing boats will arrive after being out to sea with their cargo holds full. Catch your share of tuna starting tomorrow at Port of Garibaldi and other fishing ports on Oregon’s north coast before captains steer back to the ocean.
Wild coho retention allowed in several coastal rivers this fall – Nehalem, Tillamook, Nestucca in Tillamook County
(August 19, 2022 –SALEM, Ore.) — Several coastal river basins (Nehalem, Tillamook, Nestucca, Siletz, Yaquina, Beaver Cr., Alsea, Umpqua, Coos) will be open to some wild coho harvest this year beginning as early as Sept. 10. See the Recreation Report / Fishing Report for the SW or NW...
Western Swing Dancing at the Bay City Arts Center Saturday August 27th
Are you looking for a fun night out swing dancing on the Oregon Coast? Come to the Bay City Arts Center on Saturday August 27 at 7pm to join the fun! Western swing dancing used to be a sought after pastime that has slowly disappeared. Help us bring it back this weekend at the BCAC! Jesse Cunningham, Garrett Burt, Jenn Huckins (Huck) and the illustrious Keith Brush, you may have heard Western Supply Company tearing it up at the Landmark Saloon with originals and covers in the flavors of honky tonk, vintage country, western swing and rockabilly. Tickets are $20 in advance, or $25 at the door. Doors open at 6:30pm, and the show starts at 7pm.
