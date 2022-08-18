ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nehalem Bay Transportation System Plan Draft is almost complete, get your feedback in now

Oregon’s transportation network is fair to middling with a national ranking 25th for cost effectiveness and condition. We’re a bit higher than average for poor bridge condition and pretty abysmal for fatalities but it’s possible that our fatalities are weather and congestion related. The score for road condition is favorably skewed by the overall good condition of rural and arterial paved roads.
Western Swing Dancing at the Bay City Arts Center Saturday August 27th

Are you looking for a fun night out swing dancing on the Oregon Coast? Come to the Bay City Arts Center on Saturday August 27 at 7pm to join the fun! Western swing dancing used to be a sought after pastime that has slowly disappeared. Help us bring it back this weekend at the BCAC! Jesse Cunningham, Garrett Burt, Jenn Huckins (Huck) and the illustrious Keith Brush, you may have heard Western Supply Company tearing it up at the Landmark Saloon with originals and covers in the flavors of honky tonk, vintage country, western swing and rockabilly. Tickets are $20 in advance, or $25 at the door. Doors open at 6:30pm, and the show starts at 7pm.

