Champion for the Cure Challenge begins
BREWER — Saturday, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center celebrated its 13th-year raising funds for the Champion the Cure Initiative. “There are a lot of children that need help and a lot of families that need support,” said Anita Haskell, honorary chairman for Champion for the Cure Challenge.
Bangor city council talks CDC guideline updates
BANGOR — As COVID-19 masking regulations continue to shift from mandates to recommendations. The Bangor City Council will discuss the possibility of removing existing mask mandates for city buildings. The governor’s state of emergency declaration ended more than a year ago yet mask mandates to city buildings in Bangor...
Bangor City Council proclaims Aug. 31st ‘Overdose Awareness Day’
BANGOR — Bangor City Council proclaimed August 31st as Overdose Awareness Day. It coincides with International Overdose Awareness Day, which is also recognized on August 31st. Councilor Joe Leonard read out the proclamation, reinforcing the city’s commitment to addressing the ongoing drug epidemic. “The city resolves to play...
Psychologist talks back-to-school stress
BANGOR — As students of all ages get ready to head back to school, Northern Light Acadia Hospital clinical psychologist Dr. David Prescott anxiety remains high over school safety. “There is normal stress of getting back to school, but I think this time there’s a couple of huge stresses...
Bangor Police issue silver alert after patient walks out of hospital
BANGOR — The Bangor Police Department has issued a silver alert for 55-year-old Joseph Dalessandrids of Presque Isle. Mr. Dalessandrids was last seen Monday at approximately 2:49 pm leaving Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor on foot. Mr. Dalessandrids has been hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury...
Ford flatheads race at Winterport’s Pinetree Jamboree
WINTERPORT–Folks in and around the town of Winterport got to experience a piece of history over the weekend as the Winterport Dragway hosted the Pinetree Jamboree. It’s a vintage drag race featuring cars from the 30s, 40s and 50s. History roared to life at Winterport Dragway’s Pinetree Jamboree,...
Fatal crash in Blue Hill Saturday night
BLUE HILL– One person died in a car crash in Blue Hill over the weekend. Authorities say they received a call about a single vehicle crash near the intersection of Pleasant Street and Range Road about 8:15 Saturday night. They say 26-year-old Carson Crocker of Blue Hill was driving...
Husson men’s soccer building unity through preseason training trip to Portugal
PORTUGAL – Husson men’s soccer is coming off one of its best regular seasons in history. Now, they’re on to 2022, but this year the backdrop of preseason looks a little different. “We’re on a mission. We’re on a mission to prove a point. The point is...
