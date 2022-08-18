Read full article on original website
Max Weinberg, Smithereens teaming for free NJ concert. Yes, free
The E Street Band’s drummer since the mid-70’s and New Jersey’s own Max Weinberg has a gift for New Jersey. A free concert. No strings attached. And he’s teaming with The Smithereens, the New Jersey hard alt-rock band that inspired Nirvana. The concert is happening at...
Photos: Actor Joe Pesci’s Jersey Shore Waterfront Mansion Demolished
LAVALLETTE, NJ – For decades, Joe Pesci’s spacious waterfront mansion filled with Hollywood memorabilia has...
9-year-old West Orange girl is crowned Little Miss New Jersey
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Gianna Detmar, a 9-year-old West Orange resident, was crowned Little Miss New Jersey–East Coast USA in May. She went on to compete and title at the East Coast USA Pageant’s national finals last month. There she was titled Miss Congenial, Best Smile and People’s Choice Queen. For each pageant she has competed in, she has won — a crown, a sash, wall plaques and cash prizes to help cover entry fees.
New Jersey deli named among the country’s best
Another day, another accolade for a New Jersey restaurant. This time it’s Hobby’s Deli in Newark; it was named by Tasting Table as one of the top Jewish delis in the country. They didn’t rank the delicatessens, so there’s no way to know if it is considered the...
Actor Gary Busey Arrested at New Jersey Monster Mania on Multiple Charges
Cherry Hill, NJ – Hollywood actor Gary Busey is facing sexual offense charges stemming from...
New Jersey’s Laird still distilling the same hard liquor founding fathers drank
New Jersey can boast of having the very first spirit and hard liquor produced in America. William Laird a Scottish immigrant settled in Colts Neck in Monmouth County in 1698 surrounded by a large number of apple orchards. Laird was a distiller back in Scotland where he produced applejack from the plentiful apples that the surrounding orchards produced. While his original intent was for personal consumption and to share with his neighbors he ramped up his production since Colts Neck was a stage coach stopping place.
We may have found the best Cuban sandwich in NJ (Opinion)
One of the many great things about growing up in Union City was the food. We lived in an Italian neighborhood that turned both Puerto Rican and Cuban and we ate like royalty. One of my favorite foods from back in the day and remains today is the Cuban sandwich. The Cuban sandwich originated in Tampa, Florida, catering to Cuban immigrants working in the cigar industry.
21 shows offering 2-for-1 tickets for Broadway Week
NEW YORK -- The fall iteration of Broadway Week will return this year for the first time since the start of the pandemic.That means two-for-one tickets are available for some of the most popular musicals and plays New York City has to offer.Broadway Week is actually much more than a week; this year it will run from Sept. 6-25.The following 21 shows are taking part:"1776" "Aladdin" "A Strange Loop" "Beetlejuice" "The Book of Mormon" "Chicago" "Come From Away" "Cost of Living" "Death of a Salesman" "Funny Girl" "Hadestown" "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" "Into The Woods" "The Kite Runner" "The Lion King" "MJ: The Musical" "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" "The Phantom of the Opera" "The Piano Lesson" "Six" "Wicked"To learn more and to buy tickets, visit nycgo.com/broadway-week.
The NJ Italian market that should be on everyone’s bucket list
We all have our favorite supermarkets, but wouldn’t it be fun to check out somewhere new every once in a while?. And when it comes to Italian markets, everyone has an opinion of what the best is. But, I’ve found the best and until someone turned me onto it I had never heard of it before.
Popular South Jersey deli closing after 40+ years
Customers were saddened and shocked when they saw the sign on the door last week that Masso's Deli In Gibbsboro is closing their doors for good. They were known for their fresh homemade Italian specialties and deli sandwiches. Plenty of people expressed their disappointment at losing a place that provided...
Where to Find The Best Sushi in New Jersey
- Try a sushi restaurant if you're looking for a unique dining experience in the Garden State. New Jersey is full of options, whether you're looking for a traditional omakase experience or more contemporary sushi. Here are some of the best spots for delicious Japanese cuisine. New Jersey offers many excellent places to enjoy sushi, including a few of the most popular spots in the state.
Another one closes: Toms River, NJ movie theater goes dark after 32 years
TOMS RIVER — A filmmaker says movie theaters need to remind moviegoers about how special the theater experience is as the screens at the AMC Seacourt 10 go dark next week. The 10-screen theater on Hooper Avenue in Toms River, which opened as a Loews Theater in May 1990, has no showtimes scheduled on the AMC website after Sunday.
A new Pandora Diner opening soon in Burlington County, NJ
The old Peter's Diner, on Black Horse Pike in Williamstown, which unfortunately went out of business earlier this year, is reportedly under new ownership and prepping for a reopening in just a few weeks. Peter's Diner, at the Malaga Road intersection along Black Horse Pike across from Walmart will soon...
Bradley Beach, NJ sinkholes ‘mostly’ filled, portions of beach reopen
BRADLEY BEACH — The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection said tide cycles accounted for sinkholes filling up several days after they were announced at one beach in this Jersey Shore borough, but officials have not given an update about a second beach to the north. Last Monday, the...
Who is paying these insane prices for a glass of wine at Newark Airport? (Opinion)
Inflation or not, this is just simply absurd. This story came from a fellow family member who has had to do some travelling recently. Keep this question in mind as I explain: How far is too far?. My cousin came in to New Jersey to visit for the weekend for...
Popular Southern chicken restaurant is coming to New Jersey
Add another entrant into the bruising fast food wars in New Jersey: popular Southern chain Raising Cane’s has plans to enter the fray. According to NJ.com, the chain is planning three locations as of now: in Marlton, Burlington, and Cherry Hill. Raising Cane’s built their business on the strength...
This Massive Antique Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, New Jersey is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
How NJ makes it hard to recall a scandal-plagued politician like Jersey City's Amy DeGise
Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise More than 6,000 people have signed an electronic signature calling for her to step down. If they wanted to force her hand, that wouldn't be nearly enough. [ more › ]
This beautiful town has been named most underrated in NJ
There is no shortage of great little towns all over the Garden State, but there can only be one most underrated town in the state. The website Love Exploring, which knows some things about travel around the US and the world, has determined the most underrated town in each state, and their choice for New Jersey is a great one.
These New Jersey Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family
Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
