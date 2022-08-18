NEW YORK -- The fall iteration of Broadway Week will return this year for the first time since the start of the pandemic.That means two-for-one tickets are available for some of the most popular musicals and plays New York City has to offer.Broadway Week is actually much more than a week; this year it will run from Sept. 6-25.The following 21 shows are taking part:"1776" "Aladdin" "A Strange Loop" "Beetlejuice" "The Book of Mormon" "Chicago" "Come From Away" "Cost of Living" "Death of a Salesman" "Funny Girl" "Hadestown" "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" "Into The Woods" "The Kite Runner" "The Lion King" "MJ: The Musical" "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" "The Phantom of the Opera" "The Piano Lesson" "Six" "Wicked"To learn more and to buy tickets, visit nycgo.com/broadway-week.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO