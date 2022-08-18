Read full article on original website
Liberty North cross country poised for success
LIBERTY — The distance team is back for the Eagles and they return many strong runners. Liberty North is poised for another return as a top distance team as they have worked hard in the summer training. Head coach Dave Chatlos is in his 13th season as the head...
Smithville cross country brings back experienced squad
SMITHVILLE — Warriors cross country begins another season as the team looks to build off a promising year in 2021. With many returners, there are chances for a strong season full of fast times and medals. Head coach Alex Moore has been with the Warriors since 2018 as she...
Richard Lee Kimmel
Richard Lee Kimmel, 91, of Kansas City, MO died August 13, 2022. He was born on September 26, 1930 in Lawrence, Kansas. He was the son of Leslie Kimmel and Nell (Borst) Kimmel. Richard’s formative years were spent on the family farm in McLouth, Kansas with his parents and older brother, James.
2 Kearney employees complete apprenticeship
KEARNEY — The Missouri Rural Water Association Apprenticeship Program recognizes that Geoffrey Putnam with the city of Kearney has completed all the requirements to become a Journeyman Water Systems Operation Specialist, according to a press release from Missouri Rural Water Association. The MRWA Apprenticeship Program is a two-year utility-based...
CIA 5K, Family Fun Run coming Sept. 17
SMITHVILLE — Presented by Smithville Community in Action, the CIA 5K and Family Fun Run is slated for Saturday, Sept. 17. Online registration is open through Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Crawlin' for tasty beverages
The Historic Downtown Liberty Inc.'s annual Dog Days of Summer beer crawl often sells out. This year, 500 tickets were sold for the four-hour event Saturday, Aug. 20. There were 20 beer stops along with a couple snack locations tool.
Beach umbrellas can be dangerous and deadly. What’s being done to make beaches safer?
Two weeks ago, a 63-year-old Garden City woman was killed when she was impaled by an unsecured beach umbrella flying down the beach from in front of a local hotel. A police report from the Aug. 10 incident said an umbrella from in front of the Sea Watch Hotel “had been blown from the ground into the air” and tumbled “end over end” down the beach until it struck the woman in the torso shortly before 1 p.m. She was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
