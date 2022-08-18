MGM Springfield provides update on sports betting as gaming commission works on regulations

Read full article on original website
Mayor Sarno details proposed plans for urban renewal in city of Springfield
Mayor Sarno calls on court system to keep repeat offenders off the streets. Two people are facing charges after a catalytic converter theft in Springfield this past weekend. One of those suspects has already been arraigned nearly 100 times prior to this latest arrest.
Springfield Gardens management appears in Housing Court
Tenants of Springfield Gardens continue to fight for living conditions. Tenants of the Springfield Gardens Apartments ended up in Housing Court Monday after poor living conditions.
Housing court hears concerns over conditions at Springfield Gardens
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Several tenants have reached out to Western Mass News in recent months with concerns about living conditions at Springfield Gardens apartments. Today, Springfield code enforcement has brought the Springfield Gardens management team to court. Western Mass News has focused on tenant’s issues at Springfield Gardens apartment...
Mayor Sarno calls on court system to keep repeat offenders off the streets
Mayor Sarno details proposed plans for urban renewal in city of Springfield. The proposed amendment would make the Court Square Urban Renewal Plan area the largest in the city, totaling 192 acres, which Mayor Sarno said would bring investors to Springfield.
Town by Town: free rugs for teachers, card tricks, and Fuller Road paving
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Agawam, Springfield, and Chicopee. Over in Agawam, Allied Flooring, Paint and Design is offering free rugs to teachers starting Monday. Any teacher who brings a valid school ID to their Agawam will receive one free rug for their...
UMass Amherst leads nation with best food on campus 6th year in a row
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - For the sixth year in a row, UMass Amherst leads the nation with the best campus food according to the Princeton Review. The rankings are based on surveys of 160,000 students at the schools in the guide. With the largest collegiate dining program in the country,...
Tenants of Springfield Gardens continue to fight for living conditions
Tenants of Springfield Gardens continue to fight for living conditions. Mayor Sarno details proposed plans for urban renewal in city of Springfield. The proposed amendment would make the Court Square Urban Renewal Plan area the largest in the city, totaling 192 acres, which Mayor Sarno said would bring investors to Springfield. Mayor Sarno calls on court system to keep repeat offenders off the streets.
Organ donor's mother and recipient meet for the first time in Springfield
Organ donor's mother and recipient meet for the first time in Springfield. Chicopee Police Department holds first annual bike rodeo to promote bike safety.
Chicopee Police Department holds first annual bike rodeo to promote bike safety
This week, we're getting answers with John Doleva, the president and CEO of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, on upcoming induction of the hall of fame's class of 2022, how visitors to the hall are reacting to the $25 million in renovations and improvements, and remembering Bill Russell.
Early primary voting now underway in Massachusetts
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Primary election day in the Bay State is two weeks from Tuesday on September 6. However, early voting kicked off this weekend. Western Mass News caught up with Holyoke City Clerk Brenna Murphy McGee, who told us the only difference with the early voting kickoff this year is when ballots can be cast ahead of the September 6 primary.
Monday night news update
In this update, Springfield Code Enforcement brought the Springfield Gardens management team to Housing Court, one person is dead after a weekend shooting in Springfield, and a man accused of shooting a Manchester security guard turned himself into police on Sunday. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast. Amanda...
Caribbean Festival Parade tradition continues in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Many people took to the streets Saturday to march in the Caribbean Festival Parade. The parade took place in Springfield this afternoon, kicking off at the Rebecca Johnson Elementary School. Participants then marched down to Blunt Park. Springfield’s mayor, Domenic Sarno, participated in the festivities and said...
Getting Answers: How the summer drought impacts local golf courses
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The hot dry days of summer continue on for western Mass. You may have noticed your lawn browning in recent weeks, but you aren’t alone. Local golf courses haven’t been seeing their usual lush green grasses as well. But is the heat impacting business or the game?
Crews respond to fire on East Alvord Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to East Alvord Street Saturday morning for reports of a house fire. Our Western Mass News crew arrived just after 8 a.m. and saw heavy smoke still coming out of the building. “We were dispatched around 7 a.m. for a reported structure...
Vox Church holds back to school giveaway for local children
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Vox Church in Springfield took an initiative to help kids prepare for the back to school season. The church partnered with several local organizations and non-profits to distribute 1,000 pairs of sneakers, 500 backpacks and other school supplies to local children Saturday. Guests were also able to...
Springfield Police investigating homicide on Longhill Street
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating a weekend homicide on Longhill Street in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police were called to the area of 0-100 Longhill Street around 1:45 a.m. Saturday for a report of a gunshot victim. Officers arrived, found an adult male victim,...
Getting Answers: drought’s possible impact on fall foliage season
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The dry, hot summer has some looking forward to cooler days and the fall colors that come with the change in season. “We’ve had dry summers before and it’s been a pretty good show, so let’s just hope that happens again,” said Western Mass News First Alert Meteorologist Dan Brown.
Saturday morning news update
In this update, we have learned new information about the future of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse and its employees after dealing with mold problems since last summer, emergency crews responded to a shooting which took place at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester, Connecticut on Friday, and one person has died in a multi-car crash on Route 116 in Amherst on Friday. Plus, Meteorologist Dan Brown has your latest forecast.
Community event gives families the chance to meet Springfield school’s new principal
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The community of Springfield came together Saturday for a back-to-school celebration. Families were invited to join a fun day of food, raffles, music, and games on the campus of Baystate Academy Charter Public School. Guests were able to learn more about the school and the many different...
Wilbraham woman celebrates 100th Birthday!
Organ donor's mother and recipient meet for the first time in Springfield.
