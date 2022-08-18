MGM Springfield provides update on sports betting as gaming commission works on regulations

Chicopee Police Department holds first annual bike rodeo to promote bike safety. Chicopee Police Department holds first annual bike rodeo to promote bike safety. This week, we're getting answers with John Doleva, the president and CEO of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, on upcoming induction of the hall of fame's class of 2022, how visitors to the hall are reacting to the $25 million in renovations and improvements, and remembering Bill Russell.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO