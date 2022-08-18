ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

ylab22
4d ago

The curriculum followed in majority of schools has been developed by non primary and secondary educators for years. Universities have pushed liberal think tanks to develop curriculum for years and it needs to stop. Revisionist history is full of opinions and not facts. I taught history for years and have a master's degree in curriculum development and I have watched this develop over the course of the last 30 years. Governor Noem is spot on and teachers need to know that they are accountable to students and parents when it comes to ethical education. Students should never know what your political views are your job is to teach kids facts and let them develop their own thoughts

8
Marietta Verner
4d ago

you republicans put your nose where it shouldn't belong...teachers & abortion😂if God cares so much for women? floods & earthquake etc. 😂

3
 

Kristi Noem’s Education Reform Branded a ‘Whitewashed Lie’

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is getting a failing grade from education experts and Native Americans who are accusing her of politicizing what is being taught in the state’s schools.Noem, who is running for re-election while also touring the country to promote her availability for the 2024 Republican ticket, has released a set of social studies standards that would be used to craft lesson plans in South Dakota classrooms.The state will pay up to $200,000 to William Morrisey to help shape these standards and select committee members to prepare them. Morrisey is a former professor of politics at Hillsdale College—a...
