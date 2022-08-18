The curriculum followed in majority of schools has been developed by non primary and secondary educators for years. Universities have pushed liberal think tanks to develop curriculum for years and it needs to stop. Revisionist history is full of opinions and not facts. I taught history for years and have a master's degree in curriculum development and I have watched this develop over the course of the last 30 years. Governor Noem is spot on and teachers need to know that they are accountable to students and parents when it comes to ethical education. Students should never know what your political views are your job is to teach kids facts and let them develop their own thoughts
you republicans put your nose where it shouldn't belong...teachers & abortion😂if God cares so much for women? floods & earthquake etc. 😂
Comments / 12