3 midseason Brian Cashman decisions that have killed the 2022 Yankees
When A-Rod’s calling you out, then that’s when it’s obvious you’ve screwed up big time. New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, step on down! Here’s how you’ve contributed to killing the 2022 roster, which is now performing like one of the worst in the league.
How Little League players motivated Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts
Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts had an eventful trip to play in the Little League Classic. The Boston Red Sox had the opportunity to participate in this year’s Major League Baseball Little League Classic, an event that’s been held annually since 2017 in Williamsport, PA. While the game ended on a sour note when the bullpen crumbled late against the Baltimore Orioles, the experience was a positive one for players who got the chance to perform in front of Little League players who look up to them.
