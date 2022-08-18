Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rio en Medio Is Facing a Flash Flood Threat!Daniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Prosecutors Are Awaiting Forensics in the Alec Baldwin ShootingDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: A Peace Camp Being Held in Santa Fe, NM Aims to Help Israeli and Palestinian Girls Understand Each OtherDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: Santa Fe Teachers Will Use Personal Sick Leave if They Catch COVID-19Daniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Forest Service Plan Near Santa Fe Has Been Paused As the Agency Reviews Its Burn PolicyDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Related
Rio Grande Sun
Sundevils Outmatched by Los Alamos in Season Opener
Despite a big loss to a strong team, the Española Valley High School football team looked far improved from where they had been. Faced with a tough opponent, and an early deficit, the Sundevils kept fighting with big moments in the third quarter. The Sundevils lost 49-14 in Los...
Las Vegas, August 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Taos High School football team will have a game with West Las Vegas High School on August 22, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
KRQE News 13
Mild and muggy with light showers overnight
Lighter showers continue working their way through northern mountains tonight. Espanola and Taos are some of the areas picking up some rain. These showers will stay organized through the early hours of Monday given the abundant moisture in place. Temperatures this afternoon rebounded a solid 8-12° from yesterday thanks to partly to mostly sunny skies. The Albuquerque metro reached 83° and stayed dry unlike the higher terrain south. Scattered showers and weak storms gave the Gila and Sacramento mountains even more rain. The soils are quite saturated from Saturday’s 2-3″ of soaking rains. These downpours flooded the Gila and Pecos rivers, and will be in flood stage through midweek with more rain in the forecast. So keep the umbrella handy especially in the mountains or burn scar locations.
losalamosreporter.com
Local Students Earn Associate Degrees Through N3B Los Alamos Apprenticeship Program
Local students Zac Martinez and Miquela Casados received associate degrees and full-time jobs contributing to N3B’s legacy environmental cleanup mission at Los Alamos National Laboratory after completing a Nuclear Operator Apprenticeship Program in partnership with Northern New Mexico College. Pictured from left, Mark Russell, N3B’s acting director of training; Zac Martinez; Miquela Casados; and Pam Peterson, N3B’s training specialist. Photo Courtesy N3B Los Alamos.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nativenewsonline.net
After a Successful Championship, Hoop Dancers Performed at the Santa Fe Indian Market
As Native youth performed traditional hoop dance in a competition in Santa Fe, New Mexico, the movement of the hoops created meaningful designs born of nature. Hoop dancers weave their hoops into many different designs found in nature, Steve LaRance, the co-chair of the foundation that co-hosted the competition, told Native News Online. These include the eagle, which represents the winged animals of the sky; a butterfly design which represents the insects; a flower design, which represents plants and agriculture, and the ladder of life, he said.
corralescomment.com
Your golden chance to win a pot of gold: VILLAGE in a Village runs a cash raffle
By Carol Levy and Susan Steiner, Guest contributors. Good news! You have a golden chance to win big bucks while helping Corrales golden agers stay active and remain in their beloved homes. VILLAGE in the Village (ViV) is holding a 50/50 Golden Chance raffle where the winner wins half the total ticket sales. The goal is at least $5,000 in ticket sales, with the winning ticket collecting at least $2,500! (If we are lucky enough to be near our goal by The Comment Deadline, change to: With the Port of Gold already at $3,150, you stand to win at least $1,575!
kunm.org
Small sensors are warning one northern NM pueblo of post-wildfire flooding
Over the past year, the University of New Mexico was awarded $1 million from the U.S. National Science Foundation to explore community resilience to natural disasters. So, scientists, PhD candidates, professors, and high school students decided to take this money and develop low-cost sensors to monitor post-wildfire flooding on pueblo land.
Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Santa Fe crash
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police say a motorcyclist died after a crash on Rodeo Road near the Santa Fe Place Mall. The crash happened just after 2:00 p.m. Saturday. They say the motorcyclist, 25-year-old Cameron Thomas, was taken to a hospital in Albuquerque where he later died. Details are limited on the crash but […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
The "drainpipe of the Pacific" is a sinkhole that appears to be draining the sea
Thor's WellCredit: John Fowler from Placitas, NM, USA; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The "drainpipe of the Pacific" is also called Thor's Well. It is one of America's natural wonders and is located in the middle of Cape Perpetua, south of Yachats in Oregon.
KOAT 7
Las Vegas down to around 30 days of water
The city of Las Vegas is still in a water crisis. KOAT first brought you this story last month when the city said they had about 50 days of water left. The mayor of Las Vegas, Louie Trujillo, said that as of Aug. 21, the city has just over 30 days of essential water left. This is all because of the Calf Canyon Hermits Peak burn scar.
State Police arrest man tied to a string of shootings in Taos County
TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have arrested William Guinn who they say is tied to a string of recent shootings in Taos County. Police say on August 8, Guinn pulled up to a driver in Peñasco and flashed a gun. The driver feared for his life and fired his gun, Guinn shot back […]
ladailypost.com
Bilingual PIOs Now Assisting On Calf Canyon Fire In Mora
Bilingual Public Information Officers (PIOs) with the Southwest Incident Management Team (SWIMT) began staging 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Friday at the Mora Volunteer Fire Department. They will be onsite to help community members fill out Suppression Repair Forms, verify that forms are complete and entered in the queue....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
With two Starbucks stores in NM set to unionize, organizers feel solidarity
Thursday was supposed to be Shawn Harper-Ray’s day off. That day last week at the Starbucks in Santa Fe on St. Michael’s Drive between Calle Lorca and Plaza del Sur Drive, a couple of workers called in sick. One of Harper-Ray’s co-workers contacted them to say a manager...
kunm.org
Centennial Santa Fe Indian Market begins Saturday
Tomorrow on Santa Fe Plaza, visitors and artists will congregate for the first full Indian Market since 2019. About 1,100 artists will participate in the event, which awards prizes to Native artists from New Mexico and beyond, and connects them directly with buyers. Indian Market had its beginnings in 1922....
Flooding causing major damage at burn scar in Rociada
Since the monsoon season started in Mid-June, up to a foot of rain has fallen in the burn scar near Rociada.
KOAT 7
Dead man found in Abiquiu Lake
RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, N.M. — A male body was recovered from Abiquiu Lake Thursday afternoon. The body was discovered by a person fishing around noon. The Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office, Army Corps of Engineers and the county's emergency management team recovered the body from the lake. The body...
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Join the party of the century at Santa Fe Indian Market, visit the Asian Expo & Marketplace, see "Predator" at the planetarium, hit Bug Fest, and catch The Roswells in concert. 1 Join the party of the century. Hundredth birthdays call for a party, and this weekend’s Santa Fe Indian...
KOAT 7
Your guide to the 98th Burning of Zozobra on KOAT 7
The 98th Burning of Zozobra will take place on Friday, September 2, rain or shine. This year, the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe continues with the decades project and celebrates Zozobra in the 1990's. Below is everything you need to know about this year's Burning of Old Man Gloom. What...
Santa Fe man charged with involuntary manslaughter
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department has filed an involuntary manslaughter charge against Frankie Cruz for the death of Michael Trujillo on April 27. Police say Cruz and Trujillo got into a fight when Cruz pushed Trujillo who fell. Trujillo hit his head on the ground and lost consciousness. While he later […]
Santa Fe inmate accused of tricking guards into releasing him
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An inmate at the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Facility is back behind bars after being accused of tricking the guards into releasing him. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office says Jerry Benavidez was set to be released on August 2. However, when his name was called, Jarrod Bearden claimed to […]
Comments / 0