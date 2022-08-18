Lighter showers continue working their way through northern mountains tonight. Espanola and Taos are some of the areas picking up some rain. These showers will stay organized through the early hours of Monday given the abundant moisture in place. Temperatures this afternoon rebounded a solid 8-12° from yesterday thanks to partly to mostly sunny skies. The Albuquerque metro reached 83° and stayed dry unlike the higher terrain south. Scattered showers and weak storms gave the Gila and Sacramento mountains even more rain. The soils are quite saturated from Saturday’s 2-3″ of soaking rains. These downpours flooded the Gila and Pecos rivers, and will be in flood stage through midweek with more rain in the forecast. So keep the umbrella handy especially in the mountains or burn scar locations.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO