floridapolitics.com
Final poll: Charlie Crist headed to victory in Florida Democratic Primary for Governor
It's not even close, according to St. Pete Polls. A closing poll of likely Democratic Primary voters shows Charlie Crist in position to win. St. Pete Polls conducted its final survey ahead of the Democratic Primary on who voters intend to choose as the Democratic nominee. More than 59% said Crist, the former Republican Governor-turned-Democratic Congressman. Almost 30% said Nikki Fried, Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner.
Non-prosecution of low-level offenses dropped in Tampa for suspended Florida prosecutor
TAMPA, Fla. — The practice by a Florida prosecutor, who was suspended from his job by Gov. Ron DeSantis, of not prosecuting suspended licenses, disorderly conduct and other low-level misdemeanors has been dropped by his successor. STORY: Caught on video: Fight in the stands during Saturday night’s Jaguars vs....
Atlanta Daily World
Why Gov. Brian Kemp Wants To Make It Harder For Georgians To Receive Medicaid
Gov. Brian Kemp appears to be doing everything in his power to prevent Georgia citizens from accessing Medicaid and he recently got help from a federal judge appointed by former President George W. Bush. On Aug. 19, Judge Lisa G. Wood struck down President Joe Biden’s attempt to block Gov....
Colorado Lawmaker Leaves GOP, Citing Election Conspiracies And Climate Inaction
State Sen. Kevin Priola switched party affiliations, saying "our planet and our democracy depend on" Democrats being in charge.
tallahasseereports.com
BREAKING: Another $50K from California Targets City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox
Campaign filings submitted this past Friday, show political groups that are targeting Tallahassee City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox received another injection of campaign funds from the the California group called the Green Advocacy Project. Florida Division of Elections records show that the Florida Young Democrats PAC received a $50,000 donation from...
Decisive Vote Protecting Abortion Rights In Kansas Confirmed In Recount
Anti-abortion activist who funded much of the recount is still griping about the results.
Ron DeSantis Announces $3.8 Million to Help North Florida With Hazard Mitigation Projects
At the end of last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded more than $3.8 million to Bay County, Chipola College, the city of Cottondale, and the town of Havana for hazard mitigation projects. These projects will construct, rehabilitate, and expand critical infrastructure to support recovery efforts in communities impacted by Hurricane...
Kemp will hand out up to $1.2B in cash to poorer Georgians
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he will spend up to $1.2 billion on payments of $350 apiece to poorer Georgians. More than 3 million people who were benefitting from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance as of July 31 will get the money. A Kemp spokesperson said […]
Florida deputy points gun at pregnant woman who was with 3 children during traffic stop
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy in North Florida is off the job after he pulled a gun on a pregnant woman during a traffic stop. It happened in a rural part of Bradford County, which is north of Gainesville. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “You...
Nearly $2,000 stimulus payment could come to Florida residents
Stimulus payments worth up to $2,000 are coming for millions of Florida residents because residents faced one of the worst inflation increases in the previous 40%. According to experts in June, consumer prices increased 9.1% over the previous year, higher than economists' predictions of an 8.8% increase.
WESH
Florida deputy resigns after video shows tense traffic stop involving pregnant woman
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida deputy has resigned after a video showed a tense traffic stop involving a pregnant woman. Ebony Washington, who is four months pregnant, told News4Jax she and her three children were on their way home from Gainesville last Friday around midnight when they were pulled over.
fsunews.com
Community calls for termination of Police Chief following training with accused war criminal Eddie Gallagher
The Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) has recently come under fire over militarization concerns following a training with ex-Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher in its latest recruitment video. Earlier this month, Instagram posts from Stronghold SOF Solutions and Eddie Gallagher revealed that he participated in a training with TPD officers. Gallagher, an...
Body of missing swimmer found in Florida
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a missing swimmer was found by divers Sunday night, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were searching for the swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek. The incident began at around 1:00 Saturday afternoon when JCSO got a call about someone in distress on Spring Creek, […]
Clayton News Daily
Former Georgia bookkeeper sentenced to prison for theft from employers
ATHENS — The former bookkeeper for several Georgia real estate businesses who admitted to stealing more than $600,000 from her employers was sentenced to prison this week for her crimes. Suzanne Brooks, 41, of Bogart, was sentenced to serve 46 months in prison to be followed by three years...
Florida Caregiver Accused Of Dragging Disabled Patient By The Hair, Ripping It Out
Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, with the help of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, announced the arrest of a care provider for abusing an adult with disabilities. According to the MFCU investigation, Makala Malcolm, 24, dragged an adult with disabilities directly by
HuffPost
3 Arkansas Law Enforcement Officers Suspended Over Arrest
MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended Sunday following social media outrage over a video that seemingly showed two deputies and an officer striking a suspect under arrest. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante issued a statement Sunday evening, stating two county deputies will be suspended...
wtvy.com
Dothan man wins big in Florida Lottery
DOTHAN, AL. (WTVY) - On Friday August 19, the Florida Lottery announced that Thomas Fotopoulos, 53, of Dothan, Alabama claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Fotopoulos...
WCTV
Tallahassee man’s car stolen at gun point at W. Pensacola Goodwill
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man has his car stolen at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Tallahassee Goodwill. Tallahassee police say it happened just before 8pm Monday outside the location on West Pensacola Street. A man was in the parking lot when another man holding a gun approached...
Leon County Sheriff's Office does its part to help homeless
The Leon County Sheriff's Office's Homeless Outreach Street Team is helping Tallahassee's most vulnerable population.
First Coast News
Did you hear a loud boom in Southeast Georgia and North Florida Saturday afternoon? Here's what it was.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated story. If you heard a loud boom in south-central Georgia or northern Florida Saturday, The National Weather Service says it was the sound of the Cargo Dragon capsule returning to earth. The Cargo Dragon is...
