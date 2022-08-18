ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

floridapolitics.com

Final poll: Charlie Crist headed to victory in Florida Democratic Primary for Governor

It's not even close, according to St. Pete Polls. A closing poll of likely Democratic Primary voters shows Charlie Crist in position to win. St. Pete Polls conducted its final survey ahead of the Democratic Primary on who voters intend to choose as the Democratic nominee. More than 59% said Crist, the former Republican Governor-turned-Democratic Congressman. Almost 30% said Nikki Fried, Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner.
Tallahassee, FL
Florida State
Tallahassee, FL
Florida Government
tallahasseereports.com

BREAKING: Another $50K from California Targets City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox

Campaign filings submitted this past Friday, show political groups that are targeting Tallahassee City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox received another injection of campaign funds from the the California group called the Green Advocacy Project. Florida Division of Elections records show that the Florida Young Democrats PAC received a $50,000 donation from...
WRBL News 3

Kemp will hand out up to $1.2B in cash to poorer Georgians

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he will spend up to $1.2 billion on payments of $350 apiece to poorer Georgians. More than 3 million people who were benefitting from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance as of July 31 will get the money. A Kemp spokesperson said […]
Ron Desantis
fsunews.com

Community calls for termination of Police Chief following training with accused war criminal Eddie Gallagher

The Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) has recently come under fire over militarization concerns following a training with ex-Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher in its latest recruitment video. Earlier this month, Instagram posts from Stronghold SOF Solutions and Eddie Gallagher revealed that he participated in a training with TPD officers. Gallagher, an...
WKRG News 5

Body of missing swimmer found in Florida

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a missing swimmer was found by divers Sunday night, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were searching for the swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek. The incident began at around 1:00 Saturday afternoon when JCSO got a call about someone in distress on Spring Creek, […]
Clayton News Daily

Former Georgia bookkeeper sentenced to prison for theft from employers

ATHENS — The former bookkeeper for several Georgia real estate businesses who admitted to stealing more than $600,000 from her employers was sentenced to prison this week for her crimes. Suzanne Brooks, 41, of Bogart, was sentenced to serve 46 months in prison to be followed by three years...
HuffPost

3 Arkansas Law Enforcement Officers Suspended Over Arrest

MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended Sunday following social media outrage over a video that seemingly showed two deputies and an officer striking a suspect under arrest. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante issued a statement Sunday evening, stating two county deputies will be suspended...
wtvy.com

Dothan man wins big in Florida Lottery

DOTHAN, AL. (WTVY) - On Friday August 19, the Florida Lottery announced that Thomas Fotopoulos, 53, of Dothan, Alabama claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Fotopoulos...
