Neve Campbell to Headline Avalon, ABC's Catalina Island Mystery From David E. Kelley and Michael Connelly

By Matt Webb Mitovich
 4 days ago
Neve Campbell will pull double duty in the David E. Kelley/Michael Connelly Cinematic Universe, having landed the lead role in ABC’s Avalon while continuing on Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer (in a recurring capacity).

Based on a short story by Connelly and created for television by Kelley, the A+E Studios and 20th Television production takes place in the main, titular city on Catalina Island, where L.A. Sheriff Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy* (played by Campbell) heads up a small office.

As Catalina welcomes more than a million tourists a year (and hundreds of potential new stories thus enter the island), Detective Searcy is pulled into a career-defining mystery that will challenge everything she knows about herself and the island.

Described as “somewhat inscrutable,” Campbell’s Nic isn’t easily intimidated and holds firm to her morals. Ironically, her strong moral compass is what got her banished to Catalina in the first place. “It’s a gig no career-driven L.A. cop wants,” the synopsis tells us, “but Nic soon discovers her valuable detective skills are needed more on Avalon than she could have imagined.”

As noted above, Campbell will also recur in Season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer as Maggie, the title character’s first ex-wife, and she is also filming a recurring role in Twisted Metal , a Peacock series starring Anthony Mackie.

* Will characters regularly confuse Nic Searcy with the Justified actor ?

