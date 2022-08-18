Read full article on original website
KYTV
PICTURES: Schools welcome back students for the first day of school across Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many schools in Missouri opened Monday for the first day of class. We captured the excitement at Springfield’s Rountree Elementary on Grand Street. Check out the sights from the return to school!. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
KYTV
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls into the Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Many grabbed a photo in Springfield Saturday with an iconic hot dog. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolled into Springfield for Oscar Mayer Fest. It stopped at Price Cutter Plus on West Republic Road in Springfield and the Price Cutter Plus in Nixa. Many snapped pictures dressed as...
KYTV
Buc-ee’s breaking ground on Springfield travel center Tuesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Buc-ee’s, the world’s largest convenience store, is coming to Springfield. The company will break ground on a 53,000-square-foot, 100-pump convenience store off I-44 east of Springfield. The location will be the first Missouri location. Buc-ee’s is known for its clean restrooms, fresh food, and...
KYTV
USDA awards Nixa, Mo. school large grant to grow gardens project
NIXA, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A project at a Nixa school to help feed those in need in Christian County received a big financial gift. John Thomas School of Discovery has been awarded the USDA’s Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production Grant, which will result in $300,000 coming to the school to expand their tower gardens to a large greenhouse on the school grounds.
KYTV
Missouri law bans books, calls for jail time and fines for any educators found in violation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new Missouri law goes into effect Sunday. Missouri SB 775 calls for a limit on reading materials in public and private schools. “Books are and always have been a gateway to the past and the future,” said Colleen Norman. She and other members of...
KYTV
Man pleads others to check storage units after $30,000 in items stolen from his in Greene County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man reported he lost around $30,000 worth of property stolen from a storage locker in southern Greene County. ”You ruin people’s memories. You stole peoples’ memories,” said Tim Adams. Adams considers himself a collector. He moved away for some time but...
KYTV
Finally, the feeling of “normalcy” is back in schools as new classes begin in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We thought we might never see things return to normal again, and there’s still the chance it may return with a vengeance. But for now, the start of the 2022-23 school year is the first true feeling of “normalcy” Ozarks school districts have had since 2019, before our world was turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic.
KYTV
Argument over a dog leads to standoff, arrest in Springfield
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Drier Sunday lined up as we wrap up the weekend. Meteorologist Nick Kelly has a fresh look at the forecast which calls for a drier Sunday to wrap up the weekend, a mainly dry week ahead of us and some summer heat returning later this week. Updated:...
KYTV
Woman walking across the country to bring awareness to missing indigenous women stops in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On June 15, 2021, Seraphine Warren’s aunt, Ella Mae, disappeared. A year later, Seraphine began her journey to spread awareness of the countless indigenous women missing or killed. She pledged to walk from Arizona to Washington, DC. She says she wants her aunt’s memory to...
KYTV
For the first day of school the Republic school district went through active shooter training.
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Drier Sunday lined up as we wrap up the weekend
KYTV
Group protests the removal of Pride flags at Kickapoo High School
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Protestors lined up outside of Kickapoo High School, upset over the removal of Pride flags in the classroom. Some 20 people carried signs. One sign read, ‘hate has no home here.’ Another read, ‘we love you.’. The principal ordered the flags removed. Springfield...
KYTV
More vandalism reported in north Springfield; security camera catches act
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After vandals struck a second and third church in north Springfield this week, one woman is coming forward with security camera footage. Less than a day after vandals hit Acts of Praise Church, Keystone Apostolic Church members discovered it had also been hit. Neighbors say it’s unfortunate this keeps happening. According to reports from the Springfield Police Department, Mount Carmel United Methodist was hit along with two homes right next to it in the 600 block of East locust.
KYTV
Greene County prosecutor files charges following an argument involving dog in north Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Springfield arrested Kathryn Todd after they said she pointed a gun at her neighbor and her neighbor’s dog following an altercation. Officers responded to North National Avenue near Chestnut Expressway late Saturday night after the suspect pulled a gun on the neighbor’s dog and barricaded herself in her home.
KYTV
Nixa, Mo. voters to decide tax increase for police, parks
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa, Mo. City Council voted unanimously to place a proposed one-cent general sales tax increase on the November ballot. If voters approve, shoppers will pay an additional $1 on a $100 purchase. Part of the money would pay for a new $13 million, three-story police...
KYTV
SPS school lunch prices increasing; district encourages applications for free and reduced lunch program
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The school year for Springfield Public Schools starts this Monday. And if your child plans on eating breakfast or lunch at school, there are some things you need to know. School lunch and breakfast prices will rise by 10 cents this school year. Lunch costs $2.95...
KYTV
Springfield police investigate shooting on US 65 involving 2 drivers early Sunday morning
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department investigates a shooting on U.S. 65 Sunday morning. According to Lt. Heather Anderson with Springfield Police, it started as a verbal disturbance between two drivers. That disturbance led to one of the drivers shooting at the other as the two were driving southbound on U.S. 65. The second driver’s vehicle was hit, but that person was not injured.
KYTV
Investigation into death of southern Illinois man
Police arrested one woman in a standoff in Springfield Saturday night. Investigators say it started with an argument between two neighbors over a dog. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Drier Sunday lined up as we wrap up the weekend. Updated: 6 hours ago. Meteorologist Nick Kelly has a fresh look at the...
KYTV
Nixa leaders will decide whether to place 1-cent sales tax increase on November ballot for new police department, parks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa City Council plans to decide Monday night to send a one-cent sales tax to voters. The money would pay for a new police department building and park improvements. If passed, the tax would likely go on the November ballot. Chief Joe Campbell says the...
KYTV
Springfield’s police chief cites gun violence as city’s number one problem
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s police chief told council members gun violence is the city’s number one problem. Chief Paul Williams gave a crime update during Monday night’s council meeting. He said so far this year, officers have responded to 215 “shots fired” calls, compared to 227 for all of 2019. SPD has seized 144 guns to date this year.
