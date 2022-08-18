ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KYTV

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls into the Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Many grabbed a photo in Springfield Saturday with an iconic hot dog. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolled into Springfield for Oscar Mayer Fest. It stopped at Price Cutter Plus on West Republic Road in Springfield and the Price Cutter Plus in Nixa. Many snapped pictures dressed as...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Buc-ee’s breaking ground on Springfield travel center Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Buc-ee’s, the world’s largest convenience store, is coming to Springfield. The company will break ground on a 53,000-square-foot, 100-pump convenience store off I-44 east of Springfield. The location will be the first Missouri location. Buc-ee’s is known for its clean restrooms, fresh food, and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

USDA awards Nixa, Mo. school large grant to grow gardens project

NIXA, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A project at a Nixa school to help feed those in need in Christian County received a big financial gift. John Thomas School of Discovery has been awarded the USDA’s Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production Grant, which will result in $300,000 coming to the school to expand their tower gardens to a large greenhouse on the school grounds.
NIXA, MO
KYTV

Argument over a dog leads to standoff, arrest in Springfield

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Drier Sunday lined up as we wrap up the weekend. Meteorologist Nick Kelly has a fresh look at the forecast which calls for a drier Sunday to wrap up the weekend, a mainly dry week ahead of us and some summer heat returning later this week.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Drier Sunday lined up as we wrap up the weekend

Meteorologist Nick Kelly has your updated forecast which has a warm start to the new work/school week, returning heat down the road and possible rain chances as well. Police arrested one woman in a standoff in Springfield Saturday night. Investigators say it started with an argument between two neighbors over a dog.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Group protests the removal of Pride flags at Kickapoo High School

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Protestors lined up outside of Kickapoo High School, upset over the removal of Pride flags in the classroom. Some 20 people carried signs. One sign read, ‘hate has no home here.’ Another read, ‘we love you.’. The principal ordered the flags removed. Springfield...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KYTV

More vandalism reported in north Springfield; security camera catches act

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After vandals struck a second and third church in north Springfield this week, one woman is coming forward with security camera footage. Less than a day after vandals hit Acts of Praise Church, Keystone Apostolic Church members discovered it had also been hit. Neighbors say it’s unfortunate this keeps happening. According to reports from the Springfield Police Department, Mount Carmel United Methodist was hit along with two homes right next to it in the 600 block of East locust.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Nixa, Mo. voters to decide tax increase for police, parks

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa, Mo. City Council voted unanimously to place a proposed one-cent general sales tax increase on the November ballot. If voters approve, shoppers will pay an additional $1 on a $100 purchase. Part of the money would pay for a new $13 million, three-story police...
NIXA, MO
KYTV

Springfield police investigate shooting on US 65 involving 2 drivers early Sunday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department investigates a shooting on U.S. 65 Sunday morning. According to Lt. Heather Anderson with Springfield Police, it started as a verbal disturbance between two drivers. That disturbance led to one of the drivers shooting at the other as the two were driving southbound on U.S. 65. The second driver’s vehicle was hit, but that person was not injured.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Investigation into death of southern Illinois man

Police arrested one woman in a standoff in Springfield Saturday night. Investigators say it started with an argument between two neighbors over a dog.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield’s police chief cites gun violence as city’s number one problem

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s police chief told council members gun violence is the city’s number one problem. Chief Paul Williams gave a crime update during Monday night’s council meeting. He said so far this year, officers have responded to 215 “shots fired” calls, compared to 227 for all of 2019. SPD has seized 144 guns to date this year.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

