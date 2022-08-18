Read full article on original website
As Great Lakes Shipping Co. Sits Empty, The Memories Still Flow
It's funny about places that are gone and a part of history; some places just evoke stronger emotions than others. Such is the case with the Great Lakes Shipping Company, which had about a forty-year run on the west side of Kalamazoo, just west of the Western Michigan University campus, at 4525 West KL Avenue.
Fall Is On Its Way: 7 Fall Activities To Do in West Michigan
As the warm weather is slowly but surely cooling down, fall is just around the corner. Fall is full of beautiful color-changing leaves, warm apple cider, donuts, pumpkins, and my personal favorite, Halloween. It is never too early to start planning all of the fun activities that you can do...
It’s Not The Grand Castle Apartments, But This Chicago Castle Is For Sale
The first time I drove by The Grand Castle Apartments in Grandville I had to do a double take. It was the biggest castle structure I had ever seen in my life. If you've ever wanted a place that looks like a castle but is an actual home, then you should check out this house for sale in Chicago. It could make your dream of being the king or queen of the castle a reality.
Photos of Adorable Animals Hitching Rides in the Kalamazoo Area
Do you think being a delivery driver is boring? You must not have goats on your route. A Kalamazoo mail carrier had a surprise recently while delivering mail. Luckily it wasn't a baaaaaad surprise as this adorable kid hopped into her mail truck. A photo taken by mail carrier Laurie Termeer received love from a herd of people after it was posted on the National Rural Letter Carriers' Association Facebook page.
New Grand Rapids-Area Splash Pad Opens This Weekend
The newest splash pad in the Grand Rapids area is opening this weekend at Gezon Park at 1940 52nd St. Last fall we told you abut the $6 million in upgrades coming to Gezon Park in Wyoming- well, phase one is now complete!. Wyoming Mayor, Jack Poll said in a...
MLive.com
Verplank officially opens its new Muskegon port facility
MUSKEGON, MI - Verplank Family Holding Co. celebrated the grand opening of its new Muskegon port facility on Saturday, Aug. 20. This is the largest deep-water port facility on the western shore of Michigan – and the only one capable of taking a 1,000-foot freighter, according to a press release.
Young Boy in Walker, Michigan Catches His Dream Fish
A 9-year-old boy from Walker, Michigan has been chasing a particular fish species for the last 3 years and finally gets that fish in the boat. My son and I love to fish all around West Michigan. Whether it's a small pond, good size lake, a river, or even Lake Michigan, they are all fair game to us.
Man drowns while attempting to rescue fiancé’s dog from Northern Michigan river
A Lansing-area man has died after trying to save his fiancé’s dog from a river in Northern Michigan. Alpena Police say the 36-year-old man disappeared into the Thunder Bay River after slipping on rocks during the rescue attempt, and didn’t resurface.
Battle Creek Introduces The Taste Of The Creek
Here we are, talking about food again, but I can't say anything other than we like our food up here in the mitten state. We could talk about all types of Michigan munchies from Faygo, Vernor's, sugar factory, or even olive burgers and still have hours of content to rummage through. Finding the hidden gems is always hard to find, mostly by word of mouth, and once you find one you hang onto it forever.
First Pride Event in Allegan draws crowd to riverfront
Allegan Speak Up, a grassroots organization, hosted the event at the Riverfront Plaza. They said their goal was to create a supportive, inclusive environment.
Fox17
Section of Columbia Avenue reopens after crash in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Part of a Calhoun County has reopened following a crash Monday morning. County dispatchers say the closure affected Columbia Avenue east of Main Street until around noon. This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information. Follow FOX 17: Facebook -...
Basic or Bougie: Here Are The Cheapest And Most Expensive Coffee Options in Grand Rapids
I truly believe the way you enjoy your coffee says a lot about you. Not that there is a wrong way to get your caffeine fix. Some of us take it as seriously as picking out a new car, while others just need to keep the engine running. So if...
Oil waste fire draws huge response, closes highway overnight
COMSTOCK PARK, MI — A large industrial fire which drew crews from around Kent County and forced a partial highway closure has left an environmental cleanup in its wake. Waste oil and chemical-laden firefighting water from the blaze at Future Environmental will need to be excavated alongside U.S. 131 near Grand Rapids, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).
Crews battling two house fires rescue cats in Norton Shores
Two homes caught fire in Norton Shores on Monday, firefighters say.
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Michigan
A popular restaurant chain just opened a new location in Michigan this month, and local diners are already giving it rave reviews. Read on to learn more. If you're a seafood lover, you're in luck because the popular seafood restaurant chain, Mr. and Mrs. Crab, just opened a brand new location in Grand Rapids.
Date For Two Ideas in West Michigan For National Couples Day
Has it been a while since you and your significant other have been out on the town?. Well, no worries! For National Couples Day, I have the perfect list of restaurants to try out for your next romantic dinner for two. The Melting Pot. Located in Celebration Village on E...
Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan
PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Skate park in Muskegon moving forward after site near downtown identified
MUSKEGON, MI – Design concepts for a new skate park near downtown Muskegon and Heritage Landing are expected to be pursued by the city of Muskegon. The city has prepared a request for qualifications from firms able to provide design ideas and cost estimates for a skate park at Rotary Park.
Ms. Michigan crowned Ms. Wheelchair America runner-up
21 powerful and inspiring women competed in west Michigan for the title of Ms. Wheelchair America, with Ms. Michigan being crowned runner-up.
