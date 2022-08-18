ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 106

dixie
4d ago

If the dems thought they had this election in the bag they wouldn’t be sending in the mail to houses in pa, a newspaper called the pa. Independent. It’s all anti Republican and pro democratic agenda. This is the first election that this has happened. I don’t appreciate that paper to be sent to me. I toss it.

Reply(9)
24
KamalamaDingDong
4d ago

Federal man just isn’t up for the job. He still has not recovered from his strokes and heart attack. He admits that his hearing and speech are still affected. Plus he has issues with a marijuana use which is still illegal in the state of Pennsylvania. Even without his numerous health issues his record is appalling. Lived off his parents till he was 50, was a very poor mayor of a small city for eight years and probably could not get reelected there now. Somehow through political favors landed the job of a lieutenant governor and can say no accomplishments in that position other than he “reformed” the office

Reply(10)
21
Guest
4d ago

It is really sad that PA can’t see through Fetterman. He is a follower of Bernie Sanders. His record as Lt. governor is nothing to shout about. Unfortunately he is going to win, and PA will be stuck with him for 6 years, where he will vote liberal. His opponent t isn’t much better. The only good thing about OZ is voting for him will help take back the senate because if the democrats keep congress, I don’t think America will be around anymore.

Reply(15)
24
Related
Business Insider

Trump said Dr. Oz will 'lose' the Pennsylvania Senate race without a course correction and questioned how the longtime TV personality could be lagging in polls: report

Trump expressed concerns about the state of Dr. Oz's Pennsylvania Senate campaign, per Rolling Stone. Trump questioned how the ex-talk show host is lagging in the polls given his high name recognition. The ex-president even asked allies if public polling in the race is "phony," per the report. Former President...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Business Insider

Republicans complain that Trump-backed Dr. Oz is blowing the Senate race against online prankster John Fetterman by being 'mentally and physically on vacation'

Dr. Mehmet Oz, a first-time candidate, is trailing his Democratic opponent in Pennsylvania. A GOP strategist says "it might be an even fight" — if Oz was actually involved in the Senate race. Recent reports have Oz summer vacationing, while Fetterman has been convalescing since May. Political neophyte Dr....
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop Senate#Pennsylvania#Senate Leadership#Politics#Gop#Republican#U S Senate#Democratic#The New York Times#Nrsc#Democrats
The Independent

Voices: Mitch McConnell is facing even more bad news for Republicans

Mitch McConnell is known in Washington and Kentucky for never saying more than he feels is necessary to get his message across. And yesterday, he essentially waved a white flag, all but admitting that Republicans might not be able to flip the Senate this cycle.“I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate. Senate races are just different — they’re statewide, candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome,” NBC News’s Frank Thorp quoted him saying.This a bit of a shift for the Minority Leader. A few weeks back, McConnell told Fox News that...
HuffPost

Doug Mastriano Is Keeping A Big Secret From Pennsylvania Voters

Doug Mastriano has a secret. The Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor says he’s chosen someone to serve as the commonwealth’s next secretary of state — a position that will hold enormous power over the 2024 presidential election. But he won’t tell voters who it is. In...
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Pennsylvania

Even though it is not as famous as many other states in the country, Pennsylvania is a true gem and it has a lot to offer for those who are willing to take the time to explore this beautiful state. And if you have been to Pennsylvania before or you happen to live here, then you know that it has a lot to offer. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three beautiful but often underrated places in Pennsylvania that you should really explore if you haven't already. All of them are great choices for people of all ages so no matter who you are traveling with, these places are a great choice. Are you curious to see if you know any of these places? Here is the complete list of beautiful but underrated places in Pennsylvania that you should definitely explore.
The Associated Press

Pro-Trump wins in blue states threaten GOP hopes in November

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Republicans have found success in Democratic strongholds like Maryland and Massachusetts when they have fielded moderate candidates who could appeal to voters in both parties. With Democrats facing headwinds this year, Republicans had hoped that strategy could pay off yet again. But Republican voters have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy