If the dems thought they had this election in the bag they wouldn’t be sending in the mail to houses in pa, a newspaper called the pa. Independent. It’s all anti Republican and pro democratic agenda. This is the first election that this has happened. I don’t appreciate that paper to be sent to me. I toss it.
Federal man just isn’t up for the job. He still has not recovered from his strokes and heart attack. He admits that his hearing and speech are still affected. Plus he has issues with a marijuana use which is still illegal in the state of Pennsylvania. Even without his numerous health issues his record is appalling. Lived off his parents till he was 50, was a very poor mayor of a small city for eight years and probably could not get reelected there now. Somehow through political favors landed the job of a lieutenant governor and can say no accomplishments in that position other than he “reformed” the office
It is really sad that PA can’t see through Fetterman. He is a follower of Bernie Sanders. His record as Lt. governor is nothing to shout about. Unfortunately he is going to win, and PA will be stuck with him for 6 years, where he will vote liberal. His opponent t isn’t much better. The only good thing about OZ is voting for him will help take back the senate because if the democrats keep congress, I don’t think America will be around anymore.
