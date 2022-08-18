Read full article on original website
Workshop seeks to help low-income New Yorkers slash their utility debt with a state program
Nearly 10,000 low-income PSEG Long Island and National Grid customers have the opportunity to eliminate their utility debt through a new state program in New York. The Long Island Progressive Coalition and Public Utility Law Project of New York are hosting a workshop in Riverhead on Wednesday, Aug. 24, to help get eligible Long Islanders enrolled.
Connecticut spent less than 1% of ARPA funding on affordable housing
The American Rescue Plan Act gave billions of dollars to states for infrastructure updates during the COVID-19 pandemic. In Connecticut, towns spent that money on recreation areas, sewer updates and even performance stages; but only 1% was used for affordable housing. WSHU’s Ebong Udoma spoke with CT Mirror’s Andrew Brown...
Is electricity a right?
Certain New Yorkers are eligible to have their utility debt canceled, Connecticut’s budget surplus is actually way more than originally predicted, a Long Island school district takes new measures to protect student safety, and what TV ads reveal about this year’s campaign season. Sabrina is host and producer...
Connecticut towns got $1.5 billion from feds. They’ve budgeted roughly 1% for housing
Connecticut’s cities and towns received a combined $1.5 billion in federal stimulus funding over the past year to help people recover from the pandemic and to allow local leaders to make transformational investments in their communities. But despite rising rents, skyrocketing home prices and pleas from the Biden administration,...
Accidental drug overdoses are now a leading cause of death in Connecticut
A spike in fentanyl use is a contributing factor to the rising number of fatal drug overdoses in Connecticut, according to the latest data from the state Department of Public Health. Data also shows the opioid epidemic disproportionately impacts Black and Hispanic communities. Black residents died of accidental drug overdoses...
Connecticut ended 2022 fiscal year with a $1.3 billion surplus
Connecticut ended its 2022 fiscal year on June 30 with a $1.3 billion surplus, according to revised figures released by the state’s budget office on Friday. It's $50 million more than what had been projected just a month before. Budget officials said the increase is due to continued a...
