The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards may have quite the guest. TMZ reports that Johnny Depp may be creasing the show, and it's reportedly been in the works for months. VMA production sources tell the media outlet that Depp's been in discussions with show producers to dress up as the network's famous Moonman -- recently renamed as the Moonperson -- and show face at some point during the live broadcast on Aug. 28. Depp is no stranger to the MTV family, winning 5 MTV Movie Awards over the years, including in the categories of Best Male Performance, Best Villain, Global Superstar and the Generation Award in 2012.

2 DAYS AGO