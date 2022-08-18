ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albert Breer: NFL might have made it out of this the way they had hoped; Browns can tread water, then take off with Watson

By Afternoon Drive On The Fan
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
Albert Breer of The MMQB joined Afternoon Drive on The Fan to talk about the settlement between the NFL and NFLPA on an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine for Deshaun Watson, the reaction to this outcome to this point, why the league decided on a settlement, why he feels this team still has a chance to make noise in the AFC, whether the team will stick with Jacoby Brissett as the starter and the Panthers' situation with Baker Mayfield expected to be named as the starting quarterback.

