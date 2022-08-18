ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Jerry Jones Responds to Antonio Brown’s Interest in Cowboys

By Mike McDaniel
 4 days ago

The Cowboys owner does not sound too interested in signing the veteran wide receiver.

After free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown went viral last week for saying “tell Jerry Jones to call me,” the Cowboys owner has finally responded to the veteran receiver’s interest in joining the Dallas offense.

“We’re good,” Jones told TMZ.

“But we want to give these young guys a real chance to make this team,” Jones added.

Brown has not played in the NFL since last January, when he removed his shoulder pads and ran shirtless off the field in the middle of Tampa Bay’s 28–24 win over the New York Jets.

Brown was angered over the team’s treatment of his ankle injury, but the team had a differing view of the incident. Ultimately, Brown was released by the Bucs and has yet to be signed as the new season approaches.

Brown is a four-time, first-team All-Pro, but it’s clear that his best days are behind him. Since his last 1,000-plus yard-receiving season in 2018, Brown has only played 16 games total for the Patriots and Buccaneers, tallying 91 receptions for 1,084 yards and nine touchdowns.

Comments / 91

K
4d ago

He pretty.much ruined his own chances.Time for players to be accountable foe their own actions. Don't reward these guys who act like 13yr olds. Thank God Jerry said NO, we don't want him.

Rodney
4d ago

He didn't learn how Dez Bryant was released 😳 these teams aren't tolerating that kind of behavior anymore from anyone who put their own name over the team, it's plenty of young talent that can become a AB or whoever that thinks that they can't be replaced 🤔

Marketta McCraney
4d ago

You should always be careful of your actions, for every action there is a reaction. He may be good at his career, but his actions are the reason (Cowboys)don't want to take a risk with him.

