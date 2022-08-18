ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Chloë Bailey, Kandi & Tiny, & More Ladies Flip DVSN’s Toxic Track “If I Get Caught”

By Sammy Approved
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fczp5_0hMXbUVk00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ioz0V_0hMXbUVk00

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Women had already been declaring that they were F.N.F thanks to GloRIlla’s hit song. Then, R&B duo DVSN released their own declaration with “If I Get Caught” last month. Since then, the ladies have a response to their toxic cheating anthem. Check out the way these R&B divas flipped the popular record.

DVSN’s single became an instant hit with lyrics that encourage toxic masculinity in a way that fans had never heard before on an R&B record. The hook says, “If I get caught cheating, that don’t mean I don’t love you.” It goes on to say, “I know, I know you ain’t gon’ let one little fuck mess all this up. Don’t let one mistake take all this weight.”

The toxic track produced by Jermaine Dupri, Bryan Michael Cox and DVSN frequent collaborator Nineteen85 come together to create the perfect cheating song, sampling Jay-Z’s “Song Cry.” The marketing rollout included the artists and their teams sharing a text thread between Jermaine Dupri and Jay-Z, clearing the sample for the record.

Shortly after the single was released, female artists began sharing their rebuttals to the one-of-a-kind cheating anthem. Notable artists like Kandi Burruss and Tiny Harris reunited to remix the record, causing discourse on the timeline.

Some fans enjoyed their version better than the original.

While others feel Kandi and Tiny could spend their energy creating something else:

Other artists like Baby Tate , Louise Chantal and most recently, Chloë Bailey hopped in the studio to record their remixes. They all fed into the toxicity, saying, “if you get caught cheating, I’m gon’ cheat too.” It’s the ladies for us! Who else should hop in on this challenge?

Check out the women adding their special touch to DVSN’s “If I Get Caught” below:

1. Kandi & Tiny

Source:YouTube

2. Chloë Bailey

Source:Chloë Bailey

3. Baby Tate

Source:Baby Tate

4. Louise Chantal

Source:Louise Chantal

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dvsn
