Police: Woman in stolen U-Haul took plants, bucket from Dinwiddie porches

By Wayne Covil
 4 days ago
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- A woman who was captured on camera driving around in a U-Haul and stealing items from two Dinwiddie County businesses has been arrested.

On August 3, a U-Haul playing loud music pulled up to Hale's Electrical Service and caught a woman picking up what she could.

"She had cameras on her and she knew it, she looked up at the cameras," Tanya Hale with Hale's Electrical Service said.

Investigators said the suspect also stole patio furniture and ferns.

"So I got all the chairs back, the cushions, the pillows, trash can, watering container. I did not get my lovely ferns back, which was actually the biggest thing. I was sad that was actually stolen," Brandy Barchanowicz said.

Investigators and victims are still baffled by the stolen items, including an empty wooden box, a cigarette smoke stack and a bucket of sand.

The suspect in the thefts was caught after investigators said the stolen U-Haul that the suspect was driving was stopped in North Carolina by an Edgecomb County Sheriff's Deputy.

Heather White, 31, was charged with six counts of petty larceny. In North Carolina, she was charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle. Investigators said that a felony warrant is on file in Charlotte, North Carolina for the stolen U-Haul.

Investigators said that they haven't found any ties between the woman and Dinwiddie County.

If you have seen the missing woman or the U-Haul or believe that items of yours may have been stolen, the Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office encourages you to contact Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

