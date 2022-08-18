ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Jaye Fights Temptation On His New Single ‘Belladonna’

By davontah
 4 days ago
Source: Ed Ellington / Courtesy Spotify

After collaborating with Snoop Dogg on ‘I’ve Been Looking For You,’ off I Wanna Thank Me and lending guest vocals for Rap Bass on ‘ MLK DAY ,’ Virginia based triple-threat Eric Jaye unloads his new self-produced single ‘ Belladonna .’

Blending the genres of R&B, Soul and Afrobreat, ‘Belladonna’ tells the story of a lust stricken crooner resisting a toxic temptress. You can listen to the silky smooth track below.

When asked about the record’s origins, Eric states:

“I felt led to create a song that tackles the very thing that I often struggle with myself, resisting temptation. Temptation is directly linked to self control and almost everything we do in life can be traced back to our self control. With only a guitar and mini keyboard, God enabled me to create my own interpretation of how we all experience and potentially defeat temptation.”

Source: Ed Ellington / Courtesy Spotify

Raised in The Hampton Roads city of Newport News, Eric Jaye is a multifaceted musician on a mission to change the world one song at a time. As a child he enjoyed an eclectic palot of sonics including the genres of Traditional Gospel, Jass, Soul, Pop, Country and Rock. At age 7, he began playing the guitar as well as the drums, jump starting his transition from spectator to contributor. Growing up in the 757, he naturally gravitated towards The Neptunes ‘ interpretations of jazz, funk and hip hop. Those sounds and additional influences like Timbaland , Missy Elliott and The Clipse heavily inspire the type of music he crafts.

“I like to create records that paint a picture of my life as well as my faith and make people move. Music is personal to me and I believe the best kind evoke some type of emotion.”

Source: Ed Ellington / Courtesy Spotify

Expect more releases to drop from the VA native before the year is up! Give us your opinions of ‘Belladonna’ in the comments and stay connected to Eric Jaye on Spotify , YouTube , Apple Music and TIDAL .

