COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Missouri Department of Transportation will close part of Highway 54 in Audrain County next month to build a roundabout.

The intersection of highways 54 and 19 and Route J, north of Laddonia, will be closed for up to 14 days starting Sept. 6, MoDOT said in a news release. Weather could affect the work schedule.

A detour taking traffic over Highway 154 to Highway 19 will be in place. Northbound and southbound traffic on Highway 19/54 won't be interrupted but the closure will block access to Highway 54 east of the intersection, MoDOT says.

Route J will remain closed after the roundabout opens, MoDOT says.

The state is paying about $4.1 million to Emery Sapp & Sons for the project.

Once this phase of construction is complete and U.S. 54 is reopened, traffic will be shifted onto the new roundabout. Access to Route J will continue to remain closed. A graphic of the detour and additional information on the project can be found by visiting https://www.modot.org/roundabouts-us-route-54 .

Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. was awarded the contract by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission earlier this year for $4,117,988 with a completion date of December 1, 2022.

Summer is a great time for traveling our beautiful state! Whatever your travel plans in Missouri, MoDOT has you covered with tools that will help make your traveling smooth, safe, and prepared! Go to modot.org and click on the traveler tab to see highway construction zones, sign up for road closure text alerts, and learn how you can help make our roads safer.

The post Part of Highway 54 in Audrain County to close after Labor Day appeared first on ABC17NEWS .