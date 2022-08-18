ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audrain County, MO

Part of Highway 54 in Audrain County to close after Labor Day

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LF3Hi_0hMXbIAG00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Missouri Department of Transportation will close part of Highway 54 in Audrain County next month to build a roundabout.

The intersection of highways 54 and 19 and Route J, north of Laddonia, will be closed for up to 14 days starting Sept. 6, MoDOT said in a news release. Weather could affect the work schedule.

A detour taking traffic over Highway 154 to Highway 19 will be in place. Northbound and southbound traffic on Highway 19/54 won't be interrupted but the closure will block access to Highway 54 east of the intersection, MoDOT says.

Route J will remain closed after the roundabout opens, MoDOT says.

The state is paying about $4.1 million to Emery Sapp & Sons for the project.

Once this phase of construction is complete and U.S. 54 is reopened, traffic will be shifted onto the new roundabout.  Access to Route J will continue to remain closed. A graphic of the detour and additional information on the project can be found by visiting https://www.modot.org/roundabouts-us-route-54 .

Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. was awarded the contract by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission earlier this year for $4,117,988 with a completion date of December 1, 2022.

Summer is a great time for traveling our beautiful state!  Whatever your travel plans in Missouri, MoDOT has you covered with tools that will help make your traveling smooth, safe, and prepared! Go to modot.org and click on the traveler tab to see highway construction zones, sign up for road closure text alerts, and learn how you can help make our roads safer.

The post Part of Highway 54 in Audrain County to close after Labor Day appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 1

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Highway patrol warns of Montgomery County tractor-trailer crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol told drivers on Interstate 70 through Montgomery County to be careful Monday as workers removed an overturned tractor-trailer. The patrol's Troop F tweeted a photo of a tractor-trailer that overturned at the 166-mile marker of I-70 eastbound. The patrol described the crash as an injury crash involving The post Highway patrol warns of Montgomery County tractor-trailer crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Truck driver hurt in Montgomery County crash

A truck driver from Kentucky was hurt Monday when his tractor-trailer's tire blew out, causing him to lose control on Interstate 70 in Montgomery County. The post Truck driver hurt in Montgomery County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com

Dust collector catches fire in east Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters responded to a fire in east Jefferson City on Monday afternoon. According to a news release, a dust collector on a building caught fire just before 3 p.m. in the 2400 block of E. McCarty Street. Crews arrived on scene to find smoke coming from the collector.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Audrain County, MO
Audrain County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Traffic
abc17news.com

Four teens hurt Sunday night in Cooper County crash

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers responded to a crash Sunday night in Cooper County that left four teenagers hurt. The crash happened on Route AA at Round Hill Drive around 10:30 p.m., according to Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by Caden J. Pearcy, 18, of Bunceton,...
kchi.com

Missouri Highway Patrol Captain Named Commanding Officer In Jefferson City

The Missouri Highway Patrol announced on Friday evening that Captain Jason N Crites was being named commanding officer and transferred to Troop F in Jefferson City effective Thursday, September 1st. Crites joined the patrol as a member of the 75th Recruit Class on February 1st, 1998. He grew up in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Highway
kjluradio.com

Mexico home damaged by fire

A home in Audrain County is damaged by fire. The Mexico Department of Public Safety says crews were called to a residential fire in the 700-block of North Washington Street Friday afternoon. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from a front bedroom. The bedroom where the fire started sustained...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WausauPilot

Wausau fugitive located in Missouri

A Wausau sex offender who allegedly tampered with his Global Positioning System and fled from supervision was captured Sunday in Missouri, police said. Adam Lee Eckart, 31, was wanted by the Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections and was the subject of a Wausau Police Dept. plea for help in locating him, late last week. Eckart spent time in prison for exposing child to harmful materials and second-degree sexual assault of a child, police said.
KBUR

Hancock County Sheriff’s Office assist in locating missing juvenile, arrest Carthage man

Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s office has made an arrest of a Carthage, Illinois man in connection with the location of a missing juvenile. On Wednesday, August, 17th, 2022, Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted the Quincy Police Department and US Marshall’s Service in locating a missing juvenile in Warsaw, Ill.
kjluradio.com

Juvenile driving a stolen car involved in Callaway County police chase

A juvenile is in custody after fleeing authorities in Callaway County. The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was patrolling the Kingdom City area early Friday morning when they spotted a car that had been reported stolen in Columbia. The deputy attempted to pull the car over but he sped off on Highway 54.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy