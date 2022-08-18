ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton Manors, FL

Man tackled for bringing grenade to

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N3D6e_0hMXb1FA00

Wilton Manors, FL - A man was tackled by a patron outside of a South Florida bar after bringing a grenade inside the business.

Police say the incident happened at The Corner Pub in Wilton Manners on Tuesday afternoon.

According to witnesses, the man pulled out what appeared to be a grenade in the middle of the bar.

A bartender says the man also claimed to have guns in his car as well.

Darrel Darling, who was at the bar during Tuesday’s incident, stepped in and convinced the man to step outside after the two bonded over military and police service.

Once outside the bar, Darling tackled the man to the ground because “he could be a threat -- I don’t know how he’s feeling, so I grabbed one hand, swept his full leg out and just put my full weight on the back of his body so he could not get up.”

Wilton Manners police took the suspect into custody.

Police say the man is an “emotionally disturbed male” and has been taken to a facility to receive the necessary mental health services he requires.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Several shot, 1 killed in shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are investigating a shooting that occurred over the weekend, injuring multiple people and leaving one victim dead. The shooting occurred just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Northwest 24th Avenue and 163rd Street. Witnesses told Local 10 News that a...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilton Manors, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Wilton Manors, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grenade#Guns#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Deerfield News

Scumbag Former-Dr. Mircea Morariu Who Drugged His Date Finally Loses Medical License

Deerfield-News.com Deerfield Beach Fl,-A local former doctor who dropped pills in his date’s drink in Boca Raton finally lost his Florida medical license. This scumbag and Deerfield-News had some issues after we first reported this story. He had threatened to sue us and sent quite a few emails and had his agents call us too. The state Board of Medicine’s final order revoking Dr. Mircea Morariu’s license was posted Monday. He became a licensed doctor in 1999.
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Viral video of Miami-Dade police stop involving pregnant woman under investigation

MIAMI - A YouTube video involving a Miami-Dade police officer, a driver and his pregnant wife has gone viral. The video, which had almost 137,000 pageviews on Friday evening, starts with a vehicle trying to get to Jackson's West Medical Center's emergency room.It happened on July 28, 2022. The driver is seen getting behind a police cruiser that was stopped at a stop sign, while another cruiser stops next to the first cruiser. Then, when the officer does not move, the driver says he honked his horn at the officer.That is when the officer is seen getting out of his vehicle and...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man walking to his car in Lauderhill is shot and killed, then his car is stolen

A man was shot Thursday night in Lauderhill shortly before the suspect, or suspects, stole the man’s car, officials said. Lauderhill police said the victim was walking to his car about 10:30 p.m. on Northwest 19th Street when someone approached him and shot. The gunshot victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The suspect, or suspects, stole the ...
LAUDERHILL, FL
NBC Miami

Armed Carjacking Suspect Arrested in Fort Lauderdale

A 21-year-old man is behind bars accused of beating a woman and stealing her car in Fort Lauderdale. Craig Rolle was arrested Wednesday following an armed carjacking that allegedly happened just before midnight Aug. 7, records show. According to the arrest report, he was driving a 2009 black BMW belonging...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy