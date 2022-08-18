Man tackled for bringing grenade to

Wilton Manors, FL - A man was tackled by a patron outside of a South Florida bar after bringing a grenade inside the business.

Police say the incident happened at The Corner Pub in Wilton Manners on Tuesday afternoon.

According to witnesses, the man pulled out what appeared to be a grenade in the middle of the bar.

A bartender says the man also claimed to have guns in his car as well.

Darrel Darling, who was at the bar during Tuesday’s incident, stepped in and convinced the man to step outside after the two bonded over military and police service.

Once outside the bar, Darling tackled the man to the ground because “he could be a threat -- I don’t know how he’s feeling, so I grabbed one hand, swept his full leg out and just put my full weight on the back of his body so he could not get up.”

Wilton Manners police took the suspect into custody.

Police say the man is an “emotionally disturbed male” and has been taken to a facility to receive the necessary mental health services he requires.