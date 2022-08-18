Read full article on original website
Little Chute school district unveils $1.2 million stadium
LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- The Little Chute Area School District is unveiling its new multi-purpose turf stadium. The public will first be able to experience the $1.2 million Unison Credit Union Stadium this week. The community is invited to walk on Fitzpatrick Field following the Mustangs' boys varsity soccer game...
Man driving home from Packers game arrested for 4th OWI
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A man who told troopers he was headed home from the Green Bay Packers game was arrested on suspicion of his fourth drunken driving offense Friday night. The Wisconsin State Patrol says around 10:30 p.m., officials received a complaint about a vehicle headed south on Interstate 41 in Winnebago County. A state trooper saw the minivan drift from its lane near the Lake Butte des Morts bridge in Oshkosh. The trooper tried to pull the minivan over, but it continued, getting off at Highway 21 and turning in to a parking lot on N. Westhaven Drive.
"The Power of the River" documentary premieres in Northeast Wisconsin
DE PERE (WLUK) -- A new documentary highlighting the history of the Fox River in Northeast Wisconsin premieres this week. The Lower Fox River stretches for nearly 40 miles, weaving through cities like Appleton and Kaukauna, before dropping into the waters of Green Bay. Daniel Larson says his new documentary,...
Appleton parents navigate differing school supply lists
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Every high school in the Appleton Area School District does its supplies list a bit differently. Appleton North divides its list by the individual teacher. But at Appleton West and East, teachers collaborate to create one list for each course. “They determine what's absolutely necessary for our...
Green Bay Scaled Up Reptile Expo returns
(WLUK) -- The Green Bay Scaled Up Reptile Expo is back in Green Bay on Sunday, August 21, 2022. The event is inviting people from Northeast Wisconsin to take a closer look at reptiles. Organizers say they hope it will change misconceptions about having reptiles and amphibians as house pets.
Homemade Mint Simple Syrup & Mocktails from Aurora's Apothecary
Aurora from Aurora's Apothecary joins Living with Amy to make some cocktails and mocktails and a homemade mint simple syrup. She features a pretty color changing blue butterfly pea flower and delicious hibiscus tea! Watch for more. Aurora's Apothecary has three locations in Green Bay, Appleton and Fish Creek. For...
Green Bay gas prices rise slightly after weeks of a decline
(WLUK) -- After nine weeks of dropping gas prices, GasBuddy reports a slight increase at the pump in Green Bay. Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have risen 1.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.59/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 127 stations in Green Bay. Prices in Green Bay are 37.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 70.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Fair fun continues in Brown County this weekend
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Fair fun continues this weekend in De Pere. The Brown County Fair is today and tomorrow. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spent some time on the fair grounds to see what’s in-store for the weekend. To learn more, click here.
Soar on the Shore Kite Fest to brighten up Algoma's lakeshore
(WLUK) -- Flying colors and shapes are filling the sky over the lakeshore. The 8th annual Soar on the Shore Kite Festival is happening in Algoma on Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. The rain date is Sunday, August 21. The event is encouraging families to...
Two arrested in Texas, one wanted for April murder in Green Bay
KERR, TX (WLUK) -- The Kerr County Sheriff's Office arrested 39-year-old Gustavo Cantu and 33-year-old Naomi Cadotte after a traffic stop Saturday in Texas. Officers also served a felony warrant at a home in Ingram, Texas. Investigators received information that two suspects wanted for a murder in Wisconsin may have...
Gold-certified artist to open The Grand Oshkosh's 2022-23 season
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Grand Oshkosh is kicking off its 2022-23 season with a singer-songwriter whose style is completely her own. Haley Reinhart's music spans the genres of jazz, pop, rock and soul. She started her career in 2011 on American Idol. The gold-certified artist even returned to the show...
Northeast Wisconsin school districts having trouble finding support staff for school year
(WLUK) -- School districts across Northeast Wisconsin are having a hard time finding support staff for this upcoming school year. Support staff includes custodians, teachers' aides and lunchroom workers. This has some officials concerned about the impact shortages in these areas will have on students and teachers. Many job openings...
Get moving with help from 101 Mobility
101 Mobility offers a wide variety of scooters & lift chairs that grant you the freedom to keep moving — indoors or outdoors. Watch for more information. You can find 101 Mobility at 2312 Nordale Drive in Appleton, on their website or call 920-738-7000.
Bananas Foster Sauce
Place a skillet over medium heat and melt butter. Add brown sugar, vanilla, banana extract, cinnamon and salt. Mix well and cook until the sugar has dissolved. Gently stir in the bananas and cook until soft. Remove from heat and add rum. Return back to heat and flambe if desired. Serve over cheesecake or ice cream.
Enrollment is up for Fox Valley Technical College
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- Enrollment is up at an area technical college. Fox Valley Technical College says it is welcoming a higher number of students to campus this fall. The college reports a number of its programs are at or near full capacity for the all, including diesel, horticulture, massage therapy, esthetician and cosmetology.
Calumet County Park Harbor to close for construction
CALUMET COUNTY (WLUK) -- Construction is set to begin next month on the Calumet County Park Harbor and harbor road. Beginning Sept. 12, the harbor will be closed for approximately two weeks during construction, according to the parks' Facebook page. Work will be done on the road and parking lot....
Motorcyclist dies after losing control on Waushara County curve
PLAINFIELD (WLUK) -- Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in a deadly motorcycle crash in Waushara County. It happened on 5th Avenue, south of State Highway 73 in the town of Plainfield just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Investigators say the motorcycle driver, 25-year-old Tanner Lipke of Plainfield, was...
Appleton restaurants to highlight different cultures in new Downtown event
APPLETON (WLUK) -- With the help of Appleton restaurants, the city is looking to provide community members with a new opportunity to engage with different cultures. Appleton Downtown Inc. is adding a new event, the Cultural Cuisine Walk, to their lineup for the year. From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m....
Menasha police chief announces retirement
MENASHA (WLUK) -- Menasha's police chief is retiring after serving in the role for more than a decade. Police chief Tim Styka says he will retire on January 3, 2023. Chief Styka served 27 years in the department and has been police chief for 11 years. The Police Commission will...
Kimberly pedestrian tunnel vandalized hours after being repainted
KIMBERLY (WLUK) -- The village of Kimberly is looking for the individuals responsible for vandalizing a popular pedestrian and bike tunnel. Village summer staff members spent multiple days covering up old graffiti last week on the tunnel under Highway CE, but in less than one day, the murals were vandalized again.
