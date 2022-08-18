Zion Chapel Football “changing the game mentality”

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — “We have a good senior group and they bought in. There’s a foundation that’s going to be there that they’re going to be a part of.” stated head coach Cody Keene Jr.

Coach Keene says that the largest opponent the rebels face this year is their own mentality.

“From the day-to-day mentality, from the weight room mentality, to how we handle our specialty period. Everything has to be attacked from when we handle punishment or conditioning. We’re preaching those things that they have to attack.”

” We always got to have a competitive spirit no matter what’s going on around us. You know, win the individual battles in front of us and continue to play all four quarters.”

The Rebels start their season strong when they face the Florala Wildcats, on August 19th.

