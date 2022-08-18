ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula County, MT

Man Runs From Missoula Police, Gets Caught With Meth on Him

On August 16, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer observed a vehicle traveling southbound near the Scott Street Bridge. The vehicle would slow randomly in the roadway despite there being no obstructions and then turn without using a signal. The vehicle eventually turned onto Bulwer Street, which is closed to traffic.
MISSOULA, MT
Missoula Police Search for Missing Woman

On August 12, 2022, the Missoula Police Department sent out a Missing and Endangered Persons Advisory alert for Candice Ritzie. Candice is a 45-year-old black female. She is 6 foot, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing shorts and a brown and white t-shirt. Candice also sometimes wears glasses.
MISSOULA, MT
Man Escapes Missoula Pre-release Center

On August 16, 2022, at around 9:32 am, the Missoula Pre-release Center announced that one of its residents had left the facility. Director of Treatment Tawna Larson provided the following statement. Missoula Pre-release Center resident Corwin Way walked away from Missoula Pre-Release Center. He was last seen at approximately 1500...
MISSOULA, MT
Partnership Health Center Chosen Best Large Employer in Montana

The Montana Department of Labor and Industry has honored Missoula’s Partnership Health Center as the best large employer in the state of Montana. We spoke with Partnership Health Center’s Communications Director Eric Halverson on Monday for his reaction to the prestigious award targeted at businesses with more than 150 employees.
MISSOULA, MT
These Are the Top 10 High Schools in Montana for 2022

With the 2022-23 school year fast approaching, we're seeing students prepare all over our cities in Montana. The website Niche.com has been preparing for the year as well. They've analyzed all of our high school's average test scores and statistics such as diversity, teacher-to-student ratio, health and safety, and clubs and activities. From this data, they've compiled the top ten public high schools in Montana. Here's the info.
MONTANA STATE
Missoula Service Station Closing After 57 Years

Where will elderly people, handicapped folks, or busy mothers with small children go to have a friendly attendant fill their gas tanks after this weekend?. That’s a difficult question, because Gary Little, owner of Gary’s Service Station (not Gary’s Conoco, he was careful to tell us) is closing the only full-service gas and service station in Missoula after this weekend.
MISSOULA, MT
Friday Lightning Storm Sparks Fires in Lolo National Forest

Friday night into Saturday the Lolo National Forest reported on its Facebook page that due to severe and widespread thunderstorms and lightning across the Lolo National Forest, firefighters were actively responding to multiple smoke reports. The initial response was also underway on several small wildfires starts in the Superior, Ninemile, Plains-Thompson Falls, and Missoula Ranger Districts.
LOLO, MT
