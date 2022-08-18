Read full article on original website
Man With a .317 BAC Causes Trouble at the Poverello Center in Missoula
On August 20, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers responded to a reported disturbance at the Poverello Center. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Poverello staff who advised that 50-year-old Michael Ansbaugh-Zimmerman had been placed on a 7-day out from the Poverello Center, which bars a person from the center for a 7-day period.
Kidnapping Suspect Returned From Costa Rica Appears in Missoula
36-year-old Jacob Strong appeared in Missoula Federal Court on Friday morning to face charges of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution after he and his mother, Candace Bright, were indicted on a warrant that was issued in September 2021 for kidnapping Strong’s four-year-old son from his custodial mother. We spoke...
Man Runs From Missoula Police, Gets Caught With Meth on Him
On August 16, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer observed a vehicle traveling southbound near the Scott Street Bridge. The vehicle would slow randomly in the roadway despite there being no obstructions and then turn without using a signal. The vehicle eventually turned onto Bulwer Street, which is closed to traffic.
Missoula Man Gets Caught Smoking Fentanyl in His Dad’s Driveway
On August 14, 2022, a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputy responded to a residence on Marie Drive for a report of the complainant’s son using drugs in his driveway. When the deputy arrived, he observed a car in a driveway with the driver’s door open. A male,...
More Information About the Attempted Kidnapping at the Missoula Fair
On August 12, 2022, while on patrol duty at the Western Montana County Fair, Missoula Police Department officers were flagged by a complainant. The complainant advised there was a male sitting at a picnic table behind their booth being disorderly, yelling profanity, and making customers uncomfortable. Officers contacted the male...
$200,000 In Stolen Property Recovered from Accused Burglars
Over $200,000 worth of stolen property has been recovered by Missoula County Sheriff’s Detectives, allegedly taken by two men taken into custody on August 3 after residents who were out of town reported a burglary via video at their home. We spoke to Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Public Information...
Woman Arrested After People Heard Gunshots on the Clark Fork River
On August 15, 2022, at around 8:52 pm, multiple people called 911 to report gunshots coming from the Clark Fork River near the Creekside Apartments on Broadway. The reports stated that a group consisting of four males and a female were floating the river on innertubes and a paddleboard. One...
Missoula Police Search for Missing Woman
On August 12, 2022, the Missoula Police Department sent out a Missing and Endangered Persons Advisory alert for Candice Ritzie. Candice is a 45-year-old black female. She is 6 foot, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing shorts and a brown and white t-shirt. Candice also sometimes wears glasses.
Man Escapes Missoula Pre-release Center
On August 16, 2022, at around 9:32 am, the Missoula Pre-release Center announced that one of its residents had left the facility. Director of Treatment Tawna Larson provided the following statement. Missoula Pre-release Center resident Corwin Way walked away from Missoula Pre-Release Center. He was last seen at approximately 1500...
Man Steals Motorized Shopping Cart, Caught Driving in Missoula Traffic
On August 13, 2022, at about 8:52 pm, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a dispatch call regarding a moving violation near West Broadway and Orange Street for a motorized shopping cart driving the wrong way in traffic. The officer observed a male, later identified as 30-year-old Jackson Freund,...
Missoula Man Spits on Store Employee’s Face, Threatens Him With a Knife
On August 7, 2022, at approximately 8:38 am, Missoula Police Department officers responded to the Albertsons on North Reserve for the report of assault with a weapon. The officer spoke with the victim who reported that he worked at the store. Other staff advised the victim that a transient male had been on the property since 6:00 am.
Parting Words of Love and Respect for the Late Missoula Mayor
Hundreds of Missoulians crowded into Ogren Park at Allegiance Field on Saturday morning to honor the late five-term City of Missoula Mayor John Engen. In addition to personal friends and colleagues, several major figures in Missoula politics shared words of love and praise for the late mayor. One of the...
Missoula Man Arrested for His 8th DUI, His BAC Was .293
On August 7, 2022, a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a 911 call reporting a drunk driver. The caller reported that a male had shown up at his residence, slurring words, and asking how to get to Frenchtown. The caller wrote down the male’s license plate number and called law enforcement.
Man Hits Man With a Hammer at Missoula’s Authorized Camp Site
On August 3, 2022, a Missoula Police Department Officer responded to a reported assault at the Authorized Camp Site on Clark Fork Lane. The officer located the alleged victim who was laying on the ground near the entrance to the campsite. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Officers responded...
Partnership Health Center Chosen Best Large Employer in Montana
The Montana Department of Labor and Industry has honored Missoula’s Partnership Health Center as the best large employer in the state of Montana. We spoke with Partnership Health Center’s Communications Director Eric Halverson on Monday for his reaction to the prestigious award targeted at businesses with more than 150 employees.
Missoula Crime Report: Increase in Violent Crime This Week
Missoula County’s Chief Deputy County Attorney Matt Jennings had some sobering news for our listeners on Friday when he delivered the weekly crime report. Firstly, he expressed deep concern that there were so many violent crimes to report this week. “For the last year and I guess for most...
Missoula Mayor John Engen Passes Away After Battling Pancreatic Cancer
On Monday, August 15, the City of Missoula announced that five-term mayor John Engen passed away after suffering from pancreatic cancer. Engen, 57, was born and raised in Missoula, went to Whittier Grade School, and graduated from Hellgate High School. He attended the University of Montana, where he received a bachelor’s degree in journalism.
These Are the Top 10 High Schools in Montana for 2022
With the 2022-23 school year fast approaching, we're seeing students prepare all over our cities in Montana. The website Niche.com has been preparing for the year as well. They've analyzed all of our high school's average test scores and statistics such as diversity, teacher-to-student ratio, health and safety, and clubs and activities. From this data, they've compiled the top ten public high schools in Montana. Here's the info.
Missoula Service Station Closing After 57 Years
Where will elderly people, handicapped folks, or busy mothers with small children go to have a friendly attendant fill their gas tanks after this weekend?. That’s a difficult question, because Gary Little, owner of Gary’s Service Station (not Gary’s Conoco, he was careful to tell us) is closing the only full-service gas and service station in Missoula after this weekend.
Friday Lightning Storm Sparks Fires in Lolo National Forest
Friday night into Saturday the Lolo National Forest reported on its Facebook page that due to severe and widespread thunderstorms and lightning across the Lolo National Forest, firefighters were actively responding to multiple smoke reports. The initial response was also underway on several small wildfires starts in the Superior, Ninemile, Plains-Thompson Falls, and Missoula Ranger Districts.
