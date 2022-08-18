ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Term limits petitioners file suit against Secretary of State

By Keith Darnay
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VqPLS_0hMXZr2j00

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — A group seeking term limits on state political positions is suing the Secretary of State Al Jaeger for disqualifying its proposed initiated measure from the November ballot.

In March, Jaeger rejected all but 17,265 signatures on the submitted petitions for failing to meet qualification requirements. That meant the accepted signatures fell far below the minimum 31,164 needed to get the initiated measure on the November ballot.

The North Dakota Term Limits Committee filed a “Petition for Writ of Mandamus” August 11 before the North Dakota Supreme Court, arguing Secretary of State Al Jaeger improperly disqualified thousands of legal petition signatures, causing the proposed measure to fall short of the number needed to be placed on the November election ballot.

“Our committee has complied fully with state law and submitted a sufficient number of signatures to the Secretary of State,” said North Dakota Term Limits Chair Jared Hendrix. “The Secretary of State violated existing legal precedent in disqualifying the signatures. We are confident that the State Supreme Court will see this and require the proposal to be placed on the November ballot.”

The proposed measure would limit the governor and members of the North Dakota House and Senate to serving only two 4-year terms.

Petitions for ND term limits initiative submitted to Secretary of State Jaeger rules term limits petition as insufficient ND Secretary of State reaffirms rejection of term limits petition from November ballot

“It will be shown that the Secretary of State disqualified thousands of signatures in violation of legal precedents established by the North Dakota Supreme Court,” said Hendrix. “These included incidences where Jaeger struck down signatures from North Dakota residents who signed the petition but might have had poor handwriting, omitted a street direction like NW or S, gave a post office box address, or listed a college dormitory as their residence,” explained Hendrix.

The Petition for Writ of Mandamus can be read and downloaded here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Lawyers argue to delay North Dakota law banning abortion

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Lawyers for North Dakota’s lone abortion clinic that two weeks ago closed its doors asked a judge Friday to delay the start of the state’s trigger law banning the procedure. The abortion ban is set to go into effect on Aug. 26. The Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo argued for a preliminary […]
voiceofalexandria.com

Insurance claims being denied in Minnesota

(Undated)--The state of Minnesota is reporting a spike in complaints from homeowners whose insurance claims were denied following recent storms, according to the Minnesota Department of Commerce. The department is issuing an alert, asking Minnesotans to review their insurance policies, particularly in the areas of hail and wind damage.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
KX News

Large oilfield wastewater spill reported in northwest North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — State regulators are investigating the spill of oilfield wastewater from a broken pipeline in northwestern North Dakota. Karl Rockman, of the state Department of Environmental Quality, said Hess Corp., the pipeline’s owner, reported the saltwater spill near Ray on Aug. 15, and estimated its size at 8,400 gallons (31,797 liters). Rockman […]
KX News

“I’m not worried about the pipe.” One ND landowner’s opinion of CO2 pipeline

GLEN ULLIN, ND (KXNET) — Our latest report from the Summit Carbon Solutions Project went over the logistics. Now, KX News spoke with a non-opposed landowner for tonight’s report. Glen Ullin landowner, Keith Kessler, says his family has owned this land for over 100 years. He raises cattle and maintains small grains. Although his family […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Term Limits#Secretary Of State#Politics State#Election State#The State Supreme Court#The North Dakota House
KX News

Counties with the most super commuters in North Dakota

There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact […]
FOSTER COUNTY, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Senate
KX News

The proposed Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline in North Dakota

After our latest report from Summit Carbon Solutions Project, KX News spoke in more detail with them to learn more about the logistics of the project.  “The project is proposing to capture CO2 from 32 ethanol plants across five states putting aggregated CO2 into a pipeline system on new construction and deliver it to western […]
The Center Square

North Dakota DHS audit finds $629 million in financial errors

(The Center Square) - An audit of the North Dakota Department of Human Services found $629 million in financial statement errors made by DHS in its annual comprehensive financial report. While details on the errors were not specified, the North Dakota Auditor’s Office said adding guardrails that include accurate recording...
MinnPost

Highly potent, illegal THC being commonly found in area smoke shops and hemp stores

This from Stribbers Brooks Johnson and Ryan Faircloth, “Newly legal low-dose THC edibles are increasingly easy to find at smoke shops and hemp stores around the metro. But intermingled with the legal products on many store shelves are highly potent delta-8 vapes, gummies and flower – prohibited under state law. Minnesota retailers have little incentive to quit selling non-compliant products given the lack of a licensing structure and dedicated funding to enforce the state’s peculiar legal THC market. ‘The enforcement is almost non-existent’, Jason Tarasek with Minnesota Cannabis Law said at a conference last week.”
KX News

Summit Carbon Solutions responds to captured CO2 pipeline criticism in ND

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — After our latest report from the landowners’ meeting regarding the Summit Carbon Solutions Project, KX News spoke with Summit Carbon Solutions themselves for their response.  Summit Carbon Solutions’ project plans to carry a pipeline across five states ending here in North Dakota, where captured carbon dioxide will be permanently stored underground.  […]
KX News

KX News

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy