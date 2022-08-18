Term limits petitioners file suit against Secretary of State

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — A group seeking term limits on state political positions is suing the Secretary of State Al Jaeger for disqualifying its proposed initiated measure from the November ballot.

In March, Jaeger rejected all but 17,265 signatures on the submitted petitions for failing to meet qualification requirements. That meant the accepted signatures fell far below the minimum 31,164 needed to get the initiated measure on the November ballot.

The North Dakota Term Limits Committee filed a “Petition for Writ of Mandamus” August 11 before the North Dakota Supreme Court, arguing Secretary of State Al Jaeger improperly disqualified thousands of legal petition signatures, causing the proposed measure to fall short of the number needed to be placed on the November election ballot.

“Our committee has complied fully with state law and submitted a sufficient number of signatures to the Secretary of State,” said North Dakota Term Limits Chair Jared Hendrix. “The Secretary of State violated existing legal precedent in disqualifying the signatures. We are confident that the State Supreme Court will see this and require the proposal to be placed on the November ballot.”

The proposed measure would limit the governor and members of the North Dakota House and Senate to serving only two 4-year terms.

“It will be shown that the Secretary of State disqualified thousands of signatures in violation of legal precedents established by the North Dakota Supreme Court,” said Hendrix. “These included incidences where Jaeger struck down signatures from North Dakota residents who signed the petition but might have had poor handwriting, omitted a street direction like NW or S, gave a post office box address, or listed a college dormitory as their residence,” explained Hendrix.

The Petition for Writ of Mandamus can be read and downloaded here .

