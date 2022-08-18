Read full article on original website
Indiana Black Expo, Elkhart Chapter, is a voice & vehicle for the social and economic advancement of youth & families in Indiana. And they have a few exciting events you can take part in this weekend. Here with all the details is Indiana Black Expo President , Robert Taylor. For more information you can visit ElkhartIBE.com or find them on Facebook.
Plans are in the works to redevelop Michigan City's Marquette Mall
Michigan City, Ind. — Excitement is brewing behind the scenes as developers have shown interest in bringing life back to Michigan City's Marquette Mall. There have been efforts in the past that haven't worked out, and while it's still very early, the city's Economic Development Executive Director says there's reason to be excited.
Marshall County community reacts to teenager death
The Argos community in shock after a tragic crash takes the life of a 17-year-old girl. Four others were hurt in the two-vehicle collision at US-31 at 18th Road in Marshall County Saturday afternoon. "I was breathless... my stomach dropped," says Mary Brown who lives in Marshall County and works...
106 Animals seized from Dowagiac home
Dowagiac, Mich. — A bizarre story tonight out of Dowagiac where police found 106 animals inside a home on their property, following a search warrant. The suspect is facing charges. Only two dogs or cats are allowed per household in Dowagiac. And farm animals are not allowed but this...
Wheels On Fire Cancer Crusaders are "smashing out cancer" with fundraising event
Wheels On Fire Cancer Crusaders are back at it again to "Smash Out Cancer." Today's event raises money to help those fighting cancer and gets split between Kosciusko and Fulton County Cancer Care Funds. It takes place 4-9 p.m. at the Akron Community Center, 815 E. Rural St. There will...
Green thumbs up for the 25th annual EnviroFest
The region's largest environmental festival is returning Saturday, August 20 from 3-9 p.m. EnviroFest will have speakers to talk about environmental and sustainable topics, local food vendors, kid's activities like a show by Indiana Wild, a raffle and silent auction. Annie Klehfoth, the environmental program coordinator for the Elkhart Environmental...
College campuses busy as students move-in
It was an emotional and exciting week for many students and their parents this past weekend -- as they moved on to their next chapter. Moving boxes and pushing heavy carts is a normal site for colleges around the area with move-in having wrapped up this weekend. First year students...
Art Beat returns as Downtown South Bend's largest event
The streets of Downtown South Bend are going to be packed with performing, visual, and culinary artists, for a day-long celebration of local artists. Art Beat 2022 is taking place August 20 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. This year, there will be over 300 vendor booths to explore and...
Evening at the Kroc fundraising gala has special performance by Girl Named Tom
The Salvation Army Kroc Center, 900 W. Western Ave., is celebrating its 10th fundraising anniversary this Thursday, August 25. There is still time to purchase your tickets for the special live performance. All tables for the dinner are sold out. The band, Girl Named Tom, winners of The Voice will...
Man arrested for South Bend double murder
South Bend, Ind. — A 52-year-old man has been charged with two counts of murder and a count of firearm enhancement after two deaths in the 800 block of Johnson Street. Joseph Newgent of South Bend was arrested for the deaths of an 18-year-old woman, Rainie Best, and a 24-year-old man, Phil Honer, both of South Bend.
LaPorte County vehicle crash leaves 100 plus homes without power
A motor vehicle crash Sunday morning resulted in minor injuries and a downed AEP utility pole. All this happened at the intersection of SR 2 and CR 600 East in LaPorte County. According to I&M, there were roughly 105 outages. Crews worked swiftly to return power a couple of hours...
'He's a perfect fit,' Addition of Brandon Joseph strengthens Irish secondary
NOTRE DAME — Notre Dame football has officially wrapped up training camp and is now focusing exclusively on beating Ohio State. There's one player on the Irish roster who has first-hand experience playing the Buckeyes. And he will certainly be important for the Irish this season. Safety Brandon Joseph,...
Notre Dame's O-Line: 'We want to establish 2022 standards'
NOTRE DAME — It's the most intense group in each practice. Notre Dame's offensive line epitomizes what it means to be in the trenches. Like Head Coach Marcus Freeman says, "We are a lineman-driven program." Meaning the biggest guys are the biggest leaders. "When you study those great teams,"...
Notre Dame special teams unit taking form
NOTRE DAME — Blake Grupe with the kick. Jon Sot will hold. Michael Vinson will snap. That'll be your place-kicking team this season for the Fighting Irish. In the return game, Brandon Joseph has the edge on Matt Salerno in punt returns but both will see action. Running back...
