ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsburg, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
22 WSBT

Educate. Empower. Elevate.

Indiana Black Expo, Elkhart Chapter, is a voice & vehicle for the social and economic advancement of youth & families in Indiana. And they have a few exciting events you can take part in this weekend. Here with all the details is Indiana Black Expo President , Robert Taylor. For more information you can visit ElkhartIBE.com or find them on Facebook.
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Plans are in the works to redevelop Michigan City's Marquette Mall

Michigan City, Ind. — Excitement is brewing behind the scenes as developers have shown interest in bringing life back to Michigan City's Marquette Mall. There have been efforts in the past that haven't worked out, and while it's still very early, the city's Economic Development Executive Director says there's reason to be excited.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
22 WSBT

Marshall County community reacts to teenager death

The Argos community in shock after a tragic crash takes the life of a 17-year-old girl. Four others were hurt in the two-vehicle collision at US-31 at 18th Road in Marshall County Saturday afternoon. "I was breathless... my stomach dropped," says Mary Brown who lives in Marshall County and works...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

106 Animals seized from Dowagiac home

Dowagiac, Mich. — A bizarre story tonight out of Dowagiac where police found 106 animals inside a home on their property, following a search warrant. The suspect is facing charges. Only two dogs or cats are allowed per household in Dowagiac. And farm animals are not allowed but this...
DOWAGIAC, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Government
Edwardsburg, MI
Education
City
Edwardsburg, MI
22 WSBT

Green thumbs up for the 25th annual EnviroFest

The region's largest environmental festival is returning Saturday, August 20 from 3-9 p.m. EnviroFest will have speakers to talk about environmental and sustainable topics, local food vendors, kid's activities like a show by Indiana Wild, a raffle and silent auction. Annie Klehfoth, the environmental program coordinator for the Elkhart Environmental...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

College campuses busy as students move-in

It was an emotional and exciting week for many students and their parents this past weekend -- as they moved on to their next chapter. Moving boxes and pushing heavy carts is a normal site for colleges around the area with move-in having wrapped up this weekend. First year students...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Art Beat returns as Downtown South Bend's largest event

The streets of Downtown South Bend are going to be packed with performing, visual, and culinary artists, for a day-long celebration of local artists. Art Beat 2022 is taking place August 20 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. This year, there will be over 300 vendor booths to explore and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Air Conditioning#Millage#K12
22 WSBT

Man arrested for South Bend double murder

South Bend, Ind. — A 52-year-old man has been charged with two counts of murder and a count of firearm enhancement after two deaths in the 800 block of Johnson Street. Joseph Newgent of South Bend was arrested for the deaths of an 18-year-old woman, Rainie Best, and a 24-year-old man, Phil Honer, both of South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
22 WSBT

Notre Dame's O-Line: 'We want to establish 2022 standards'

NOTRE DAME — It's the most intense group in each practice. Notre Dame's offensive line epitomizes what it means to be in the trenches. Like Head Coach Marcus Freeman says, "We are a lineman-driven program." Meaning the biggest guys are the biggest leaders. "When you study those great teams,"...
NOTRE DAME, IN
22 WSBT

Notre Dame special teams unit taking form

NOTRE DAME — Blake Grupe with the kick. Jon Sot will hold. Michael Vinson will snap. That'll be your place-kicking team this season for the Fighting Irish. In the return game, Brandon Joseph has the edge on Matt Salerno in punt returns but both will see action. Running back...
NOTRE DAME, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy