Texas Comptroller & Texas Senator plan to revoke sales tax on feminine hygiene products

foxsanantonio.com
Texas police arrest wanted felons from Wisconsin
SAN ANTONIO – Arrests were made by Kerr County police after they discovered felons were wanted for murder in Wisconsin and were residing in Texas. The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office had gained information that the two suspects who were wanted for murder in Wisconsin have been hiding in Ingram. U.S. Marshals were actively seeking the two brothers, Alejandro and Gustavo Cantu for an alleged drug-related murder crime that had occurred in April.
foxsanantonio.com
Governor Abbott increases readiness level for flood response
Governor Greg Abbott is increasing the 'readiness level' of 'state emergency operations' in support of those being impacted by major flooding across the state. The governor says the state will continue to monitor the rainfall and flooding conditions. He's encouraging Texans to follow the guidance by local officials, like avoiding...
foxsanantonio.com
South Texas blood supply in need of donations
SAN ANTONIO - The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center really needs your help replenishing our blood supply, with just two days’ worth of most blood types. With fewer school blood drives and many donors on vacation, summer is one of the slowest times for donations. Type-O blood, along...
foxsanantonio.com
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers
SAN ANTONIO - Skies will become partly sunny and temps will climb into the middle 90s for afternoon highs. Humid. A continued 20% chance of a few passing showers/storms. Best chance is going to be east. Monday. Partly sunny skies. Humid. Highs in the middle 90s. Showers/thunderstorms will be possible...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman missing after flash flood at Zion National Park in Utah
SPRINGDALE, Utah - Crews continue the search for a missing woman who was swept away by floodwaters at a national park in Utah Friday morning. Rangers at Zion National Park received a report Friday afternoon that multiple hikers were swept away by flash flooding while hiking the narrows of Zion Canyon. They found several hikers on high ground that were "isolated by high water.”
foxsanantonio.com
Police investigating after driver crashes into TxDOT HERO truck, injuring employee
SAN ANTONIO - A driver crashed into a Texas Department of Transportation Highway Emergency Response Operator, or HERO, truck who was assisting with closing off the highway due to a separate accident, according to officials. Police were called to SW Loop 410 near Marbach Rd. According to police, the operator...
