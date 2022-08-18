Texas Comptroller & Texas Senator plan to revoke sales tax on feminine hygiene products

SAN ANTONIO – Arrests were made by Kerr County police after they discovered felons were wanted for murder in Wisconsin and were residing in Texas. The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office had gained information that the two suspects who were wanted for murder in Wisconsin have been hiding in Ingram. U.S. Marshals were actively seeking the two brothers, Alejandro and Gustavo Cantu for an alleged drug-related murder crime that had occurred in April.

1 DAY AGO