SARASOTA (SNN TV) - A former state champion football player has been arrested on drugs and weapons charges. Sarasota Police arrested 22 year old Jeremy Trebbles, Jr. of Lakewood Ranch after he was found in possession of a firearm and several forms of narcotics which are in violation of his probation. Last Wednesday night, officers noticed Trebbles leaving a vehicle on 23rd Street, and since he had outstanding warrants for his arrest, they immediately arrested him. . A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded firearm in plain view, an extended magazine with twelve 9mm rounds, $4,103 in cash, along with 4.4 grams acetaminophen/Oxycodone pills. Photos are attached.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO