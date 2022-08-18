ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GV Wire

Kings River Park Is Getting a Fabulous $3 Million Makeover

The popular Choinumni Regional Park in the community of Piedra along the Kings River is getting a major face-lift. State officials announced Monday morning that the Fresno County park will receive $3 million in Proposition 68 funding to renovate the campgrounds and build a multi-use trail. In addition, the funding...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Tipton receives millions to combat contaminated water

TIPTON – Millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act was put towards water access improvements in the community of Tipton. The Tulare County Board of Supervisors allocated $3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) on Aug. 16 to improve water quality and access for the unincorporated community of Tipton. Residents can expect three different projects that will aid in cleaner water to be completed by the end of December 2023.
TIPTON, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Woman who drowned in San Joaquin River

KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who died while swimming in the San Joaquin River has been identified, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say, on Sunday around 4:00 p.m., 47-year-old Maria Dolores was at the Skaggs Bridge Park with her husband walking in the San Joaquin River. They were holding hands when […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Visalia, CA
Local
California Government
Visalia, CA
Government
KMPH.com

Boat engine fire on Millerton Lake burns several people; one airlifted to local hospital

FRIANT, Calif. — An outing on Millerton Lake took a dramatic turn on Saturday afternoon when a small boat caught fire on the water. Firefighters with CAL FIRE Fresno County responded to the call at Millerton Lake around 3:00 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, crews learned a group of people attempted to start their boat's engine as they prepared to put the small vessel into the water when it suddenly caught on fire.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power System#Mobile Device#Cooling Center#The Transit Center#Caiso
GV Wire

CalFresh Sees High Theft Rates After Being Targeted by Crime Groups

Fresno resident Natasha Torres has been in and out of hospitals for the past few years while battling two auto-immune diseases. After working for years as a single mother, Torres never thought she’d end up unable to move or in a wheelchair for many parts of her day. To...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Famed Poet Laureate’s Classic Fig Garden Home is up for Sale. Check the Price

Nestled among orange trees in one of Fresno’s most long-established residential neighborhoods is 4549 North Van Ness Blvd. Since the early 1970s, it’s been the home of former U.S. Poet Laureate and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Philip Levine and his family. Now, this piece of literary history is for sale, asking $500,000.
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Mark-John Clifford

My review of the Fresno/Clovis food scene from the taste buds of an east coast person.

Being from the east coast, I'm sure most readers will not agree with this review, but maybe some will since there are so many Californians who aren't from here originally!. This review is about the food scene as I see it after living here for 15 years. While 15 years isn't a long time, I believe I can give a somewhat honest review at this point. It may not be what you're looking for or something you agree with, but it's my honest opinion.
FRESNO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Cynthia Vang Killed in Multi-Car Crash on Church Avenue [Fresno, CA]

30-Year-Old Woman Dead after 3-Vehicle Accident near Hughes Avenue. The incident occurred just after 3:00 p.m., near West and Hughes Avenue. Investigators say a Kia stopped on the westbound lanes of Church Avenue to make a left turn into a residence. There, a Cadillac Escalade rear-ended the Kia, pushing it...
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Man In Serious Condition After Rollover Crash In Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KMJFOX26) — A man was seriously injured after a rollover crash in Hanford, according to authorities. The Hanford Fire Department was called out to Grangeville Boulevard, about a quarter mile east of 9 1/4 Avenue, for a car accident. When firefighters arrived, they found a man pinned...
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

Man caught checking door handles in Clovis

People in a Clovis neighborhood are on high alert after surveillance video caught a man checking door handles over the weekend. That happened nera Dakota and Leonard Friday night. The surveillance didn’t catch him actually getting into any cars or taking anything – just checking to see whether he could....
CLOVIS, CA
FOX40

What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia lands its first HAWK crosswalk

VISALIA – Almost three months ago, a HAWK touched down in Visalia, taking pedestrians under its protective wing as they cross Lovers Lane along the Packwood Creek Trail. On May 18, the first-ever High-intensity Activated Crosswalk (HAWK) in Visalia was unveiled on Lovers Lane (Highway 216) at the Packwood Creek Trail Crossing, located between Tulare and Walnut Ave. According to the City of Visalia website, HAWK appears more like a beacon and functions like any other crosswalk traffic light, with either a button or sensor available for pedestrians to use when they need to cross.
VISALIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy