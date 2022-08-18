Read full article on original website
GV Wire
Kings River Park Is Getting a Fabulous $3 Million Makeover
The popular Choinumni Regional Park in the community of Piedra along the Kings River is getting a major face-lift. State officials announced Monday morning that the Fresno County park will receive $3 million in Proposition 68 funding to renovate the campgrounds and build a multi-use trail. In addition, the funding...
thesungazette.com
Tipton receives millions to combat contaminated water
TIPTON – Millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act was put towards water access improvements in the community of Tipton. The Tulare County Board of Supervisors allocated $3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) on Aug. 16 to improve water quality and access for the unincorporated community of Tipton. Residents can expect three different projects that will aid in cleaner water to be completed by the end of December 2023.
Woman dies while swimming in San Joaquin River, deputies say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman died after she went underwater while swimming at a recreation area along the San Joaquin River on Sunday evening, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Around 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to Skaggs Bridge Park near Madera and Barstow avenues after someone called 911 to report a woman […]
IDENTIFIED: Woman who drowned in San Joaquin River
KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who died while swimming in the San Joaquin River has been identified, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say, on Sunday around 4:00 p.m., 47-year-old Maria Dolores was at the Skaggs Bridge Park with her husband walking in the San Joaquin River. They were holding hands when […]
Divers who found body in missing teen case to join search for Jolissa Fuentes
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A volunteer search and rescue dive team credited with finding a body that authorities say is believed to be a missing California teen is now joining the search for 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes. Fuentes was reported missing after she was last seen at 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 7 leaving an ampm […]
KMPH.com
Boat engine fire on Millerton Lake burns several people; one airlifted to local hospital
FRIANT, Calif. — An outing on Millerton Lake took a dramatic turn on Saturday afternoon when a small boat caught fire on the water. Firefighters with CAL FIRE Fresno County responded to the call at Millerton Lake around 3:00 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, crews learned a group of people attempted to start their boat's engine as they prepared to put the small vessel into the water when it suddenly caught on fire.
Family still searching for Selma woman last seen 2 weeks ago
Loved ones and law enforcement authorities in Fresno County are desperately searching for a Selma woman who's been missing for two weeks.
sjvsun.com
Overly, Sun-Maid CEO, departs after five-year run of shake ups at raisin packer
Sun-Maid Growers, the Fresno-based raisin and dried fruit processor, announced major changes to its leadership Monday. Harry Overly, who has been the President and CEO since 2017, will move to the new role of Executive Chairman of the Board to aid in a transition at the raisin packer. Overly is...
GV Wire
CalFresh Sees High Theft Rates After Being Targeted by Crime Groups
Fresno resident Natasha Torres has been in and out of hospitals for the past few years while battling two auto-immune diseases. After working for years as a single mother, Torres never thought she’d end up unable to move or in a wheelchair for many parts of her day. To...
GV Wire
Famed Poet Laureate’s Classic Fig Garden Home is up for Sale. Check the Price
Nestled among orange trees in one of Fresno’s most long-established residential neighborhoods is 4549 North Van Ness Blvd. Since the early 1970s, it’s been the home of former U.S. Poet Laureate and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Philip Levine and his family. Now, this piece of literary history is for sale, asking $500,000.
500 pounds of crystal meth seized in Central Valley traffic stop; K9 credited
A California Highway Patrol canine officer was involved in making one of the largest methamphetamine busts in state history last week, authorities announced on Monday. On the morning of Aug. 16, a CHP officer stopped a 2017 Land Rover on State Route 99 in Bakersfield for a “vehicle code violation,” CHP said in a news […]
KMPH.com
Caught on camera: Huge limb of Oak tree crashes to ground in front yard in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (Fox 26) — A huge limb from an Oak tree was caught on camera crashing down onto a house's front yard Friday afternoon in Visalia. It was 2:07 pm on the corner of La Salle Avenue and Byrd Street when a neighbor’s security camera captured footage of the massive tree limb falling to the ground with a thundering sound.
COVID-19 variant ‘CENTAURUS’ found in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The latest COVID-19 variant has been identified by the Fresno County Department of Public Health (FCDPH). According to a FDCPH announcement on Thursday, the COVID-19 BA 2.75 subvariant known as ‘Centaurus” was found in a test done on July 22, 2022. This subvariant was first found in India, where it is […]
My review of the Fresno/Clovis food scene from the taste buds of an east coast person.
Being from the east coast, I'm sure most readers will not agree with this review, but maybe some will since there are so many Californians who aren't from here originally!. This review is about the food scene as I see it after living here for 15 years. While 15 years isn't a long time, I believe I can give a somewhat honest review at this point. It may not be what you're looking for or something you agree with, but it's my honest opinion.
L.A. Weekly
Cynthia Vang Killed in Multi-Car Crash on Church Avenue [Fresno, CA]
30-Year-Old Woman Dead after 3-Vehicle Accident near Hughes Avenue. The incident occurred just after 3:00 p.m., near West and Hughes Avenue. Investigators say a Kia stopped on the westbound lanes of Church Avenue to make a left turn into a residence. There, a Cadillac Escalade rear-ended the Kia, pushing it...
KMJ
Man In Serious Condition After Rollover Crash In Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. (KMJFOX26) — A man was seriously injured after a rollover crash in Hanford, according to authorities. The Hanford Fire Department was called out to Grangeville Boulevard, about a quarter mile east of 9 1/4 Avenue, for a car accident. When firefighters arrived, they found a man pinned...
KMPH.com
Man caught checking door handles in Clovis
People in a Clovis neighborhood are on high alert after surveillance video caught a man checking door handles over the weekend. That happened nera Dakota and Leonard Friday night. The surveillance didn’t catch him actually getting into any cars or taking anything – just checking to see whether he could....
What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents […]
thesungazette.com
Visalia lands its first HAWK crosswalk
VISALIA – Almost three months ago, a HAWK touched down in Visalia, taking pedestrians under its protective wing as they cross Lovers Lane along the Packwood Creek Trail. On May 18, the first-ever High-intensity Activated Crosswalk (HAWK) in Visalia was unveiled on Lovers Lane (Highway 216) at the Packwood Creek Trail Crossing, located between Tulare and Walnut Ave. According to the City of Visalia website, HAWK appears more like a beacon and functions like any other crosswalk traffic light, with either a button or sensor available for pedestrians to use when they need to cross.
webcenterfairbanks.com
California could see flooding ‘unlike anything seen before,’ experts warn
(CNN) - A new study says megafloods could turn California’s lowlands into a “vast inland sea.”. The study by Science Advances showed climate change has already doubled the chances of a disastrous flood in California in the next four decades. The warning comes to a state already plagued...
