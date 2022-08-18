ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
mainepublic.org

E-bikes are getting more Mainers out of their cars — and could help the state meet its climate goals

It’s 5:15 a.m., and the sky is just starting to lighten in the east as Becki Morin rolls her electric bicycle out of her garage in Falmouth. Morin lives about six miles from Maine Medical Center in Portland, where she’s a nurse practitioner. She says she used to ride a conventional bike to work one day a week, but would often arrive in a full sweat. Since she and her husband bought e-bikes in May, she says the commute has been a breeze, and she now rides to work almost every day, unless it rains.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Education
mainepublic.org

New cold storage facility coming to Portland waterfront

Maine businesses will soon have a new option for shipping perishable goods out of state. State and local officials on Monday broke ground on a 107,000-square-foot cold storage facility on the Portland waterfront. Portland mayor Kate Snyder said it will be a boon for Maine's food and beverage industry, and...
PORTLAND, ME
mainepublic.org

Farmers and food processors get 20 million dollars in grants to expand production and processing

Roux's Farm in Shapleigh is getting a grant to buy a vat pasteurizer that will help expand the farm's dairy product line. Sixty-four Maine farmers and food processors are receiving 20 million dollars in grants from the state to expand in-state production and processing for dairy, grains, vegetables, fruit, meat and poultry. The Agricultural Infrastructure Investment Program aims to increase the supply of Maine-grown food, meet growing demand, and create and sustain jobs.
SHAPLEIGH, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy