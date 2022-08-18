Read full article on original website
Commission head warns low-income Maine defendants could go unrepresented as attorney roster shrinks
The number of lawyers in Maine willing to represent low-income clients continues to decline at an alarming rate, prompting the head of the agency that oversees the network to warn that it can no longer guarantee a lawyer for all defendants. Maine is the only state that relies entirely on...
Proposal for 31-mile western Maine rail trail could go before Legislature as early as next year
Next year will mark 40 years since trains last moved along the Mountain Division's tracks west of Portland. It may also be the year the Maine Legislature is asked to approve turning 31 miles of that track into a recreational trail. This past May, an advisory committee voted 11-1 to...
Maine schools with elevated PFAS prepare for new year with water filtration systems
For a few schools near the Maine coast, back-to-school preparations include installing new water filtration systems to eliminate high levels of PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals." Recent testing shows at least seven schools have drinking water with PFAS levels higher than the state standard of 20 parts per trillion,...
E-bikes are getting more Mainers out of their cars — and could help the state meet its climate goals
It’s 5:15 a.m., and the sky is just starting to lighten in the east as Becki Morin rolls her electric bicycle out of her garage in Falmouth. Morin lives about six miles from Maine Medical Center in Portland, where she’s a nurse practitioner. She says she used to ride a conventional bike to work one day a week, but would often arrive in a full sweat. Since she and her husband bought e-bikes in May, she says the commute has been a breeze, and she now rides to work almost every day, unless it rains.
New cold storage facility coming to Portland waterfront
Maine businesses will soon have a new option for shipping perishable goods out of state. State and local officials on Monday broke ground on a 107,000-square-foot cold storage facility on the Portland waterfront. Portland mayor Kate Snyder said it will be a boon for Maine's food and beverage industry, and...
Farmers and food processors get 20 million dollars in grants to expand production and processing
Roux's Farm in Shapleigh is getting a grant to buy a vat pasteurizer that will help expand the farm's dairy product line. Sixty-four Maine farmers and food processors are receiving 20 million dollars in grants from the state to expand in-state production and processing for dairy, grains, vegetables, fruit, meat and poultry. The Agricultural Infrastructure Investment Program aims to increase the supply of Maine-grown food, meet growing demand, and create and sustain jobs.
