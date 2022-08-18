Humane society removes 26 farm animals from Jefferson Twp. home; Owner’s health at issue

JEFFERSON TWP. — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton removed 26 farm animals from a Jefferson Twp. home Wednesday, based on complaints the agency received about the animals being neglected.

Humane Society agents, executing a search warrant on the home on Germantown Pike in the township, removed 19 sheep, three horses, two emus and two geese.

>> PHOTOS: Humane Society of Greater Dayton removes animals from Jeff Twp. property

The horses and emus went directly into a foster home where they are getting the care and attention they need. The sheep and geese were taken to the humane society’s rehabilitation center where they are being monitored by humane society staff.

All are being examined by veterinarians and will also be groomed and treated for injuries.

“It is our duty to ensure all animals are cared for and free from suffering,” said Brian Weltge, humane society president & CEO. “When we hear of cases like this where the basic needs of these animals such as fresh water and nourishing food are not being met, then we do what is necessary to help the animals.”

The owner, reported to be a 73-year-old woman, has health conditions that have reportedly limited her ability to adequately care for the animals, Weltge said.

The humane society, the property owner’s family and friends had made previous efforts to help her care for the animals, Weltge said, but the situation became dire when reports came in stating that the animals no longer had access to water, especially on these hot summer days.

“Sometimes, we can work with owners to educate them on proper care and other times we have to remove the animals to keep them safe,” Weltge said. “This was one of those times. Our priority is keeping these animals safe and providing them with the care they need to thrive. Now that they are in our possession, they are receiving the medical attention, grooming, food and shelter they need.”

Humane society agents investigated and discovered that the animals also were lacking wholesome feed.

One of the horses was extremely underweight and was suffering from an abnormality on its mouth, making it very difficult to eat or drink properly. Several of the sheep also had thick, matted, overgrown coats as a result of not being sheared for an extended period of time. All 26 of the animals lacked any human contact or socialization and were very fearful and untrusting of humans.

The humane society’s Cruelty & Neglect Investigations Department has initiated judicial proceedings for the seizure of the animals.

The property owner may additionally face criminal charges once the investigation is complete and presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

©2022 Cox Media Group