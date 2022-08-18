ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

Humane society removes 26 farm animals from Jefferson Twp. home; Owner’s health at issue

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mC3VH_0hMXZ2YH00

JEFFERSON TWP. — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton removed 26 farm animals from a Jefferson Twp. home Wednesday, based on complaints the agency received about the animals being neglected.

Humane Society agents, executing a search warrant on the home on Germantown Pike in the township, removed 19 sheep, three horses, two emus and two geese.

>> PHOTOS: Humane Society of Greater Dayton removes animals from Jeff Twp. property

The horses and emus went directly into a foster home where they are getting the care and attention they need. The sheep and geese were taken to the humane society’s rehabilitation center where they are being monitored by humane society staff.

All are being examined by veterinarians and will also be groomed and treated for injuries.

“It is our duty to ensure all animals are cared for and free from suffering,” said Brian Weltge, humane society president & CEO. “When we hear of cases like this where the basic needs of these animals such as fresh water and nourishing food are not being met, then we do what is necessary to help the animals.”

The owner, reported to be a 73-year-old woman, has health conditions that have reportedly limited her ability to adequately care for the animals, Weltge said.

The humane society, the property owner’s family and friends had made previous efforts to help her care for the animals, Weltge said, but the situation became dire when reports came in stating that the animals no longer had access to water, especially on these hot summer days.

“Sometimes, we can work with owners to educate them on proper care and other times we have to remove the animals to keep them safe,” Weltge said. “This was one of those times. Our priority is keeping these animals safe and providing them with the care they need to thrive. Now that they are in our possession, they are receiving the medical attention, grooming, food and shelter they need.”

Humane society agents investigated and discovered that the animals also were lacking wholesome feed.

One of the horses was extremely underweight and was suffering from an abnormality on its mouth, making it very difficult to eat or drink properly. Several of the sheep also had thick, matted, overgrown coats as a result of not being sheared for an extended period of time. All 26 of the animals lacked any human contact or socialization and were very fearful and untrusting of humans.

The humane society’s Cruelty & Neglect Investigations Department has initiated judicial proceedings for the seizure of the animals.

The property owner may additionally face criminal charges once the investigation is complete and presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Greene County Animal Control Searching for Loving Homes

Greene County Animal Control works to keep their community safe, along with finding animals loving homes. Jarrod Mitchell, Greene County Animal Control Outreach Coordinator, said law enforcement is their focus and how they do their business. But their team does more than just protect the public. “Any animals that go stray, we get them in, […]
Fox 19

Pedestrian killed in Liberty Township following roadway altercation

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A pedestrian who was running down S.R. 129 Liberty Township Sunday morning was killed by a passing vehicle, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said. Sheriff Jones says 38-year-old Ronald Scott Winans Jr., of Fairfield, was a passenger in an eastbound vehicle when he got into...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farm Animals#Horse#Foster Home#Geese#Socialization#Humane Society#Germantown Pike
miamivalleytoday.com

WM Fire Department hosts annual waffle sale

WEST MILTON- Members of the West Milton Volunteer Fire Department continued a local tradition of over 60 years on Friday, Aug. 19, hosting their annual Fireman’s Waffle Sale to help fund the purchase of firefighting equipment. “We’ve been doing this since the mid 50’s,” assistant chief Nathan Dewey said....
WEST MILTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 dead after being struck by vehicle on SR 129 in Butler County

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle on State Route 129 in Butler County early Sunday morning. The crash happened on SR 129 near mile marker 24 in Liberty Township around 4:30 a.m., according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. 38-year-old Ronald...
WDTN

Decaying body found in East Dayton ID’d

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a woman called police on Thursday night saying that a man she knew had been missing since July 14 and she went to his old address to check it out. She told police that she smelled what she believed to be a decaying body.
WDTN

Pet of the Week: Furry Friends Moe and Joe

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Friday means Pet of the Week here on Living Dayton! Kaitlin Becraft from SICSA joined us with two furry friends. Moe and Joe are two fluffy buddies who are waiting for their forever home at SICSA. These seven-year-old pals have been together for a long time and must be adopted as a pair, said Kaitlin.
WHIO Dayton

Dayton man indicted for murder of 65-year-old woman

DAYTON — A Dayton man has been indicted for the for the murder of a 65-year-old woman. Deantre Maurice Lloyd, 42, has been indicted for the murder of Glenda Annett Pope inside her Wentworth Avenue apartment on Friday, August 12, according to Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr.
dayton247now.com

Domestic dispute leads to arrest in Kettering parking lot

KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) - A dispute between a man and a woman lead to an arrest in a Kettering parking lot. According to Tyler Johnson of the Kettering Police Department, several calls were received at 8AM saying that a man with a gun was in an argument with a woman in a vehicle along Far Hills Avenue and Westgate Drive.
dayton.com

Courthouse Square: Next ‘piece of the puzzle’ for downtown Dayton transformation

Also, the property has been used for activities that officials say hurt downtown, like the Ku Klux Klan-affiliated hate group rally in 2019. “What we have today isn’t working,” said Chris Kershner, president and CEO of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, which is leading the new effort along with the Downtown Dayton Partnership. “Courthouse Square is the heart of our economic center downtown and we need to do a better job leveraging this asset.”
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Trooper hit by car, taken to hospital in Beavercreek Twp.

GREENE COUNTY — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was injured after being hit by a car on Trebein Road in Butler Township early Sunday morning. Around 4 a.m. troopers were called to a car that was possibly involved in a crash on Trebein road. When they arrived on scene troopers found the car in a ditch abandoned, according to a release.
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
92K+
Followers
121K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy